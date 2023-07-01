Rockets sign Jock Landale to four-year deal, only first season guaranteed

Rockets sign Jock Landale to four-year deal, only first season guaranteed

Shams Charania: Free agent Jock Landale has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports negotiated the new contract for Landale.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
My favorite moves today…
Curry to #Mavericks
Duarte to #Kings
#Spurs keeping Tre Jones at 2/20
Niang to #Cavaliers
All the #suns signings…though don’t love them losing Jock Landale
Bruce Brown to #Pacers
Herb Jones back in NOLA ~13M AAV – 11:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Remaining free agents I liked for the Suns (excluding their own guys, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale):
Eric Gordon
Yuta Watanabe
Trendon Watford
JaMychal Green
Stanley Johnson – 6:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A reminder the Suns own the bird rights to Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo still. Drew Eubanks makes it tougher to see Jock Landale coming back, but PHX could be negotiating deals for more than “expected” for Torrey and/or Biz for trade flexibility with those bird rights – 6:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns to pull qualifying offer for Jock Landale sportando.basketball/en/suns-to-pul…5:38 PM

