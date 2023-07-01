Rockets trading Ty Ty Washington, Usman Garuba to Hawks

Shams Charania: Rockets are nearing a deal sending two former first-round picks, TyTy Washington Jr. and Usman Garuba, along with draft compensation to Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: This will give the Houston Rockets additional cap space. They have $29M left. They also needed to address a roster crunch. They have 11 players now. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Atlanta sends out the draft rights to Alpha Kaba to Houston for TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, ‘28 HOU 2nd, ‘25 MIN 2nd and $1.1m cash -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / July 1, 2023
There’s been plenty of other trade conversations across the league, most notably with the Houston Rockets continuing to gauge rival teams’ interest in young players like K.J. Martin, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher on Tuesday, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023