Rockets trading Ty Ty Washington, Usman Garuba to Hawks

Rockets trading Ty Ty Washington, Usman Garuba to Hawks

Main Rumors

Rockets trading Ty Ty Washington, Usman Garuba to Hawks

July 1, 2023- by

By |

Shams Charania: Rockets are nearing a deal sending two former first-round picks, TyTy Washington Jr. and Usman Garuba, along with draft compensation to Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

More on this storyline

Yossi Gozlan: This will give the Houston Rockets additional cap space. They have $29M left. They also needed to address a roster crunch. They have 11 players now. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home