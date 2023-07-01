Spurs officially sign Victor Wembanyama, list him as a forward

Marc Spears: Spurs officially sign Victor Wembanyama
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have officially signed Victor Wembanyama. Sources say it was a tough decision. – 12:24 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs announce team has officially signed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old will be part of the Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YPDOvhCKUv – 12:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spurs officially sign Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/KJXbC6PybF – 12:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Spurs announce they have officially signed No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/Fl2B1sON5z – 12:16 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’m glad it’s over and I can focus on basketball.”
After a whirlwind first week as an NBA player that involved little in the way of actual basketball, Victor Wembanyama has begun to get his size 20 1/2 feet wet on the practice court.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Victor Wembanyama said it was a really hard decision to miss the FIBA World Cup with France this year, but he def wants to play in the next Olympics with France.
He wants to win titles in the future with the Spurs and with France – 4:38 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama talks about his decision to skip FIBA World Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BCFrYzISY9 – 4:24 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Victor Wembanyama on how much he expects to play in Vegas: “Probably at least one or two games. I don’t know how many minutes I am going to play. I am not going to have a big role…I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.” – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“To be able to be available for the French national team for the next years, I feel like I need to miss this one”
Victor Wembanyama explained his decision to skip the 2023 World Cup
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1523… – 3:44 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Victor Wembanyama mentioned his favorite sneaker right now is the NOCTA glide, which he adds is “not released yet, but it’s dope.” – 3:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Victor Wembanyama says he expects to play one or two games in Las Vegas. Not sure about minutes. – 1:20 PM
Law Murray: Interesting that Spurs are calling Victor Wembanyama a forward. He’s getting the Tim Duncan treatment ALREADY (Also, Zach Collins will be retaining his starting spot when I do depth charts at the end of the month) pic.twitter.com/7jtsJKkjCR -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 1, 2023
Jeff McDonald: Victor Wembanyama says one thing has surprised him about his early interactions with Gregg Popovich: “I thought I would experience the yelling a bit earlier. I haven’t yet, but I’m ready.” -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / June 30, 2023