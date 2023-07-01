Zion Williamson: 'The success I’ve had so far hasn’t just happened because of my natural abilities'

“In one of the early brainstorm meetings, I told the Jordan Brand that I wanted my third signature shoe to really represent my dedication to my craft despite hard times growing up,” said Williamson. “The success I’ve had so far hasn’t just happened because of my natural abilities. I kept saying I had to get it out the mud, you know, I had to really work for everything I have now. When people put on my shoe, I hope they genuinely feel that greatness can come from anywhere, and dreams can be achieved if you work hard enough.”
Source: Brandon Richard @ complex.com
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Zion Williamson discusses seeing his 3rd @Jumpman23 signature shoe for the first time.
Jordan team: “What do you want to change?”
@ZionWilliamson: “Nothing! You don’t gotta change nothing!” pic.twitter.com/2eabCGoafE – 9:13 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The upcoming Jordan Zion 3 has a drop-in midsole with heel Formula23 foam & forefoot Zoom Air — similar to past Kobe constructions. pic.twitter.com/hHdF3tPfaE – 7:15 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Jordan Zion 3 in hand, in white & black pic.twitter.com/BdraXTfVHM – 6:14 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Additional colorway of the upcoming Jordan Zion 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/k7CJV8H1cp – 6:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% since 2000 (minimum 10 FGA per game):
64.3 — Zion Williamson
63.2 — Nikola Jokic
62.7 — Michael Porter Jr
62.7 — Steph Curry
62.6 — John Collins pic.twitter.com/8cIUk0FLGQ – 6:20 PM
Nick DePaula: Zion Williamson’s 3rd Jordan shoe has a mud splatter graphic, representing an “Out The Mud” mentality. “My step father taught me, ‘People don’t judge you on your mistakes. They judge you on how you recover from your mistakes and how do you respond to them,’” he said in Paris. pic.twitter.com/IO0w8KfKJJ -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 1, 2023
Nick DePaula: FIRST LOOK: The Jordan Zion 3 👀👀 @ZionWilliamson’s 3rd signature shoe with @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/45qBG6OhVM -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 1, 2023
“You need guys like Ja and Zion, to be in the league because they’re both really good dudes, and I’m pulling for both of them, and I think they will pull out on the right side. For Zion, I think it’s just getting healthy for him. He just needs to get on the court, and I just hope he really gets healthy.” -via Clutch Points / June 30, 2023