Blazers not cooperating with Damian Lillard's wishes, Heat have no advantage because of Lillard's demands

While Philadelphia could make an offer built around Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are reportedly not inclined to do that.San Antonio and Utah have been floated as teams with interest, but both are in the midst of rebuilding projects and Lillard wants to be traded to a contender. The Clippers have been mentioned as a suitor but have limited draft inventory. And again, Lillard prefers Miami . -via Miami Herald / July 2, 2023