Cody Zeller to Pelicans

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm Cody Zeller is signing a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Pelicans.
Pels add frontcourt depth after Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez departures. – 3:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Can confirm Cody Zeller is signing with the Pelicans on a one-year deal. The 30-year-old Zeller was with the Miami Heat last season. Pels add depth at center. – 3:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center Cody Zeller has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. – 3:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro (hand) again formally listed as out for Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo (knee) also out. Only other listings are available status of Gabe Vincent (ankle), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 11, 2023
Ira Winderman: Heat say Cody Zeller is available. Had been listed as probable. So only players not available are Herro and Oladipo. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 7, 2023
Miami: Cody Zeller (right foot sprain) has been downgraded to probable for Wednesday’s Finals Game 3 against Denver. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023