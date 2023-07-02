Damian Lillard tweets: I'd love to hear what fans are turning on... Have I mislead them?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Updates from ongoing Heat press conference in our 24-hour-Heat-free agency live blog. On summer league; where things stand with Lillard; something important to know about J-Rich, Thomas Bryant. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:26 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
It’s in my blood to take the high road. I’d love to hear what fans are turning on… have I mislead them? Or anyone ? Fill me in – 3:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This is what Joe Cronin said at the trade deadline.
He did not follow through. And maybe for good reason. Moving forward with young talent is not a bad move.
However, that does ZERO for Lillard. He was 100% in the right to ask out.
Now, send him to his choice destination. pic.twitter.com/FRahbVDWsm – 3:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Apropos of nothing, here are the top-ranked Heat/Blazers players in our Trade Value list:
Damian Lillard (14)
Scoot Henderson (28)
Shaedon Sharpe (59)
Anfernee Simons (76)
Jimmy Butler (19)
Bam Adebayo (25)
Tyler Herro (52)
Caleb Martin (90)
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Musings: The NBA’s silly season (Brad, Dame, KD, etc) underscores what’s so unique about the #Nuggets rise. Maybe patience matters after all.
denverpost.com/2023/07/01/den… – 2:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It feels like the Blazers are being far more aggressive trying to get the best deal possible for Damian Lillard than they were while “trying” to make the best deals possible for Damian Lillard.
At some point, the Blazers decided that the best path forward didn’t involve Lillard. – 2:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
It’s been very fascinating to me to watch the conversation shift in real time from “Portland should proactively trade Dame before he asks out to set up a rebuild” to “Portland should trade Dame for a mediocre return just to send him where he wants to go.” – 2:23 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Multi-Team Damian Lillard Trades That Actually Make Sense (although making sense is a subjective thing, I’m sure you’ll tell me if I’m not)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10081… – 1:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade report: Blazers won’t cooperate with Heat, ‘open for business’ across league
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 1:34 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Lot’s happening in the Association. @jshector and @coachthorpe talk Dame, free agency, and the hidden value in some of these deals.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/ai-I8cJkHk4 – 1:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Dame news has Blazers fans down bad 😭
(via trentonwollam/tt) pic.twitter.com/4b0AYn0IbY – 1:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tyler Herro makes sense for the Nets IF they can acquire him at a discounted rate.
One of their non-premium picks (2025 PHX) packaged with Royce/DFS/Dinwiddie should be the price for helping Miami land Dame IMO. – 1:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Should the Utah Jazz, or shouldn’t they? With Damian Lillard available on the trade market, the Jazz have the assets to get involved, should they choose. But what should they choose? We go over the pros and the cons, here. Please read – theathletic.com/4660149/2023/0… – 12:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Do you expect the Trail Blazers not to explore all options? Of course, Damian Lillard has created leverage by making it clear he wants to be traded to the Heat. But the Trail Blazers are going to try to create some leverage, too. – 12:47 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Who is to blame for Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard requesting a trade: Blazer Focused podcast
How did we get here?
With @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A midday update on Lillard, with my own reporting, the Woj report today, Blazers being initially uncooperative, but one big thing working in Heat’s favor: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:32 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I’m assuming the relative FA silence means the Mavs are working on deals … big deals … the best deals … all the deals.
I just hope they haven’t put aside signings that may have been ready to chase lottery-odds type deals at the fringes of wherever Lillard goes – 12:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
A reality that helped push Lillard out the door:
Key veteran additions since before 2023 trade deadline:
LAKERS: Vanderbilt, Beasley, Hachimura, D.Russell, Vincent, Hayes, Prince.
BLAZERS: Thybulle (but lost Hart). – 12:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“There is naturally a desire to do right by a franchise legend, but Dame doesn’t have a no-trade clause and the Blazers can’t let emotions guide their decision-making …”
@KevinOConnorNBA: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/1/2… – 12:13 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Joel Embiid needs to get on the phone with Damian Lillard, butter him up, & have Daryl Morey do the rest. – 12:11 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Trail Blazers do not plan to cooperate with Damian Lillard on his trade request to the Heat, per @wojespn:
– Portland “open for business everywhere in the league” on trading Lillard.
– Blazers seeking a combination of young players, draft picks and cap relief.
– Miami has… pic.twitter.com/n7y8PtaCgo – 11:48 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If Blazers truly shop Lillard to a wide variety of teams I can’t see him landing in Miami. That Marks 3-team deal w/ BKN supplying picks & not getting Lillard didn’t make sense to me. – 11:45 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A look at the first 2 days of Free Agency
🏀Damian Lillard
🏀James Harden
🏀Lakers
🏀Phoenix
and more…..
youtu.be/LOpES1ZlISk via @YouTube – 11:44 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Trail Blazers do not plan to cooperate with Damian Lillard on his trade request to the Heat, per @wojespn:
– Portland “open for business everywhere in the league” on trading Lillard.
– Blazers seeking a combination of young players, draft picks and cap relief.
– Miami has… pic.twitter.com/4UXyPac5gN – 11:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Portland reportedly expected to include Jusuf Nurkic in Damian Lillard trade talks #NBA #NBAFreeAgency
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:39 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Damian Lillard Trade Request
🔘 Are the Blazers obligated to send Dame to Miami? (1:47)
🔘 Best teams & trade packages (17:03)
🍎 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dam…
✳️ open.spotify.com/episode/5e5BCC…
📺 youtu.be/853b4y8e9Kc
SUBSCRIBE👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/TpePVyX6Kg – 11:33 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: How Portland missed its moment on Lillard, how Miami can pull together a multi-year trade, and some other possible deals that make sense:
theathletic.com/4658611/2023/0… – 11:25 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is hard-capped after DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism but it can be hard to accurately judge moves in early July (see: Jalen Brunson deal); Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire T. Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 11:17 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Damian Lillard was going to ask out on Monday, but Blazers GM Joe Cronin wanted more time. Five days later, after another round of radio silence about upgrades, the call finally came.
On Dame Time expiring in Portland, and what’s next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4659589/2023/0… – 11:09 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Damian Lillard talking about his future: A recap.
hoopshype.com/lists/all-the-… – 11:06 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: What could the Celtics realistically put on the table in a Damian Lillard trade? Looking at the risks and rewards of 3 potential offers Brad Stevens could make masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Day 3 free agency tracker is up. The Heat’s Damian Lillard pursuit continues and things to know about new additions Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:39 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Free on TrueHoop.com right now: This is a time to rejoice for Dame and for the Blazers. – 10:27 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Believe McClatchy has temporarily lifted paywall because of technical issues. So here are two Lillard in-depth pieces from yesterday: this on his trade request (with Blazers now looking for 3rd team to help facilitate IF they try to accommodate him): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:26 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Day 3 of The Herald’s Heat live blog: Lillard pursuit continues. And offensive twist with team’s new additions; here’s something important to keep in mind on Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:23 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks, free agency updates on Jeff Green, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Malik Beasley, Dennis Smith Jr, Jock Landale, Terence Davis, Torrey Craig, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:49 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
My take on Dame wanting specifically to go to Miami is that everything we know about him indicates that he’d make the best of wherever he lands. And he’s under contract for 3 more years.
Special Sunday GMIB: ziller.substack.com/p/dame-over pic.twitter.com/no69zGYScg – 9:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Day 2 of free agency:
-Heat loses Strus
-Heat adds T. Bryant
-Heat signs two players to two-way deals
-Heat signs first-round pick to rookie deal
-Heat promotes O. Robinson to 15-man roster
-Damian Lillard requests a trade.
What will happen today?
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
RT @YahooSports: It didn’t take Damian Lillard long to want out of Portland following his meeting with the Blazers on Monday.
@VinceGoodwi… – 9:16 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
When it comes to Damian Lillard and the Blazers, @jwquick knows. The rest of us are speculating. Great writing on the end of an era in Portland, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3NWSt4g – 9:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damian Lillard trade guide: What potential partners can and can’t trade via ESPN Front Office Insider @BobbyMarks42 espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 7:28 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Damian Lillard would be a good fit for the Sixers, but not if he doesn’t want to play here inquirer.com/sports/76ers-d… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:21 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The idea that Damian Lillard lacks leverage in this situation is ridiculous.
If he tells a team he doesn’t want to play for them then it would be foolish for that team to send a boatload of assets to acquire a disgruntled star owed $216m over 4 years.
Good luck with that. – 3:16 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For subscribers: On Damian Lillard’s trade request — how it got here and how the coming weeks could unfold
rosegardenreport.com/p/damian-lilla… – 2:32 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
RT @CelticsCLNS: Damian Lillard is available…of course, we’ll ask whether the #Celtics should get involved. They need ball-handling, an e… – 12:10 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New on @ringer: The Heat are Damian Lillard’s preferred destination, but all reports indicate they are in no way an absolute lock to acquire him. – 8:25 PM
Barry Jackson: As @IanBegley noted&we;’ve corroborated, Nets were contacted regarding Herro (& have interest) as part of a 3-team Heat/Blazers/Nets permutation to get Lillard to Miami. As @BobbyMarks42 noted, that would work with Simmons, 5 1sts to Blazers. But Portland obviously could seek more -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 2, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers have not conveyed to Damian Lillard if they plan to honor his request to be traded specifically to the Heat, according to a source. Publicly, the Blazers have made no such promises. -via Miami Herald / July 2, 2023
But Lillard holds one big leverage card: Other potential suitors know that he wants to play in Miami. So would anyone make a serious offer knowing their team is not his preference, especially considering the money that Lillard is due (four years, $216 million)? That’s highly questionable. -via Miami Herald / July 2, 2023