Eric Gordon to Suns

Shams Charania: Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Massive get for the Suns.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Reporting with @KellyIko at @TheAthletic on Eric Gordon choosing the Phoenix Suns among offers from multiple contenders, including Golden State and Milwaukee: theathletic.com/4661162/2023/0… – 3:56 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Star-studded Phoenix Suns Agree to Deal with Eric Gordon #NBAFreeAgency
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Still on mini vacation.
Still keeping eyes and cell phones open.
Eric Gordon has agreed to a two-year deal with Phoenix Suns, league sources confirm with @azcentral.
Suns continues to add shooting to help space the floor with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. #Suns – 3:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eric Gordon reportedly joining Suns sportando.basketball/en/eric-gordon… – 3:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Updated Friday’s @PHNX_Suns article with thoughts on the Suns landing Eric Gordon, as well as how their roster currently looks: bit.ly/3CUlFm7 – 3:42 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Eric Gordon is entering his 16th season and again replicates an already redundant skill.
He’s a fine player still but can we collectively relax on calling this an outrageously important needle moving addition? – 3:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Suns, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/3RiyRvTHp7 – 3:39 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
I wonder who’s going to pick up that GIFT the Clippers just laid on the free agent market??? Eric Gordon!!! My man has plenty of game left! #NBAFreeAgency – 3:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
#Suns potential Depth Chart:
Starters:
Devin Booker
Bradley Beal
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Bench:
Eric Gordon
Cameron Payne
Drew Eubanks
Yuta Watanabe
Ish Wainright
Chimezie Metu
Damion Lee
Keita Bates-Diop
They’ve done a really good job rounding out the roster. – 3:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Eric Gordon took starter’s minutes on a contender at the vet min over (presumably) something closer to the midlevel for a lighter role. Phoenix gets the type of ring chaser (no shade!) they needed – 3:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wanted Denver to give its tax MLE to Eric Gordon. Instead they gave it to Reggie Jackson, who couldn’t get on the floor in the playoffs, and Gordon goes to their biggest rival in Phoenix. That’s a blow. – 3:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Huge get for the Suns to land Eric Gordon for the vet minimum. He was great for the Clippers and his floor-spacing will be really helpful. A union in the making for years! – 3:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive get for the Suns. – 3:16 PM
NBA on ESPN: Breaking: Eric Gordon has agreed to a two-year deal — including a player option — with the Suns, his agents told @wojespn on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Kl2ndB6cXn -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 2, 2023