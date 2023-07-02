Fred VanVleet posts goodbye message to Raptors: I am forever indebted to the franchise... THANK YOU

Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet, via IG: “I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever… To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow… THANK YOU.” pic.twitter.com/nd8yAIecmm
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet, on the Instathingamabob:
“We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever … To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow every step of the way, THANK YOU” – 2:50 PM
Fred VanVleet, on the Instathingamabob:
“We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever … To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow every step of the way, THANK YOU” – 2:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet, via IG: “I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever… To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow… THANK YOU.” pic.twitter.com/nd8yAIecmm – 2:35 PM
Fred VanVleet, via IG: “I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever… To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow… THANK YOU.” pic.twitter.com/nd8yAIecmm – 2:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks as the Rockets’ two veteran voices is the ultimate “devil on one shoulder, angel on the other” setup. AK – 2:14 PM
Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks as the Rockets’ two veteran voices is the ultimate “devil on one shoulder, angel on the other” setup. AK – 2:14 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re live on @RocketsWatch talking about yesterday’s events — Fred VanVleet, the Dillon Brooks contract, the dumping of assets and the Brook Lopez pivot — and what’s to come for the #Rockets. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:30 PM
We’re live on @RocketsWatch talking about yesterday’s events — Fred VanVleet, the Dillon Brooks contract, the dumping of assets and the Brook Lopez pivot — and what’s to come for the #Rockets. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:30 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Undrafted to All Star.
Leader. Mentor. Role Model.
And most importantly: CHAMPION.
@FredVanVleet’s story should be an inspiration to all; 1 of the greatest in pro sports history.
Always humble & classy…Congrats to 1 of the Top 10 greatest #Raptors of all-time.
#BetOnYourself pic.twitter.com/5K77748vUt – 11:56 AM
Undrafted to All Star.
Leader. Mentor. Role Model.
And most importantly: CHAMPION.
@FredVanVleet’s story should be an inspiration to all; 1 of the greatest in pro sports history.
Always humble & classy…Congrats to 1 of the Top 10 greatest #Raptors of all-time.
#BetOnYourself pic.twitter.com/5K77748vUt – 11:56 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
RT @StarSports: Raptors mailbag: The Nick Nurse-Canada Basketball breakup and appreciating the talent of Fred VanVleet https://t.co/LJjGYsB… – 6:14 AM
RT @StarSports: Raptors mailbag: The Nick Nurse-Canada Basketball breakup and appreciating the talent of Fred VanVleet https://t.co/LJjGYsB… – 6:14 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Best deal: Fred VanVleet to Rockets
Most value for money: Kyle Kuzma to Wizards
Most spectacular: Tyrese Haliburton max extension
Most intriguing: Bruce Brown to Pacers
Most under the radar: Dennis Schroder to Raptors pic.twitter.com/g1qpSVyFIR – 6:00 AM
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Best deal: Fred VanVleet to Rockets
Most value for money: Kyle Kuzma to Wizards
Most spectacular: Tyrese Haliburton max extension
Most intriguing: Bruce Brown to Pacers
Most under the radar: Dennis Schroder to Raptors pic.twitter.com/g1qpSVyFIR – 6:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The 2023-24 Houston Rockets depth chart
1: VanVleet, Porter jr, Hudgins
2: Green, Thompson
3: Brooks, Whitmore
4: Smith jr, Eason
5: Sengun, Landale
Leadership (VanVleet) and ambitious (young core) in the mix. The #Rockets will be a problem under Ime Udoka’s guidance. – 5:02 AM
The 2023-24 Houston Rockets depth chart
1: VanVleet, Porter jr, Hudgins
2: Green, Thompson
3: Brooks, Whitmore
4: Smith jr, Eason
5: Sengun, Landale
Leadership (VanVleet) and ambitious (young core) in the mix. The #Rockets will be a problem under Ime Udoka’s guidance. – 5:02 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Great call by @BimaThug. This is likely how the Rockets will structure their moves.
Use cap space on Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Jock Landale, & Patty Mills.
Aggregate Mills with TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, & Josh Christopher in a three team sign and trade for Dillon Brooks. – 12:28 AM
Great call by @BimaThug. This is likely how the Rockets will structure their moves.
Use cap space on Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Jock Landale, & Patty Mills.
Aggregate Mills with TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, & Josh Christopher in a three team sign and trade for Dillon Brooks. – 12:28 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
What does Dame trade landscape look like? What about Harden to LAC? 3-team possibilities? Plus: FVV, Toronto future, Haliburton, Bane, PHX working the minimum market, Lakers winning free agency, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JERl2P
Apple: apple.co/3NYcUhn – 3:39 PM
What does Dame trade landscape look like? What about Harden to LAC? 3-team possibilities? Plus: FVV, Toronto future, Haliburton, Bane, PHX working the minimum market, Lakers winning free agency, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JERl2P
Apple: apple.co/3NYcUhn – 3:39 PM
More on this storyline
Doug Smith: As a new day dawns, know this: No one will miss Fred VanVleet more than the men and women who cover the team He was insightful and honest and available and conversant, I’ve been around ’em all and he might be the best for/with the media in franchise history. -via Twitter @SmithRaps / July 1, 2023
Per sources, by the time the Raptors met with VanVleet in Los Angeles at the opening of the free agency period, Toronto had decided to add another year to their offer, bringing it to $120 million over four years to counter the reported two-year deal worth $83 million Houston was ready to make. -via SportsNet / July 1, 2023