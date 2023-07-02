Hornets, Miles Bridges far apart in extension talks, player likely to hit unrestricted free agency next summer

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent F Miles Bridges is preparing to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season, clearing the way for him to become unrestricted next summer. Hornets and Bridges are far apart in extension talks. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/1uf2uh3uxQ
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Charlotte now has $116.5M in salary after Miles Bridges signed his $7.9M Qualifying Offer.
They are over the salary cap because of the PJ Washington free agent cap hold. – 3:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Miles Bridges to sign $7.9M qualifying offer with Hornets and return to league, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 3:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
My read of the Miles Bridges situation is a true stalemate. He’s on a “Prove it” year now – 3:24 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It will be very interesting how the people will welcome Miles Bridges in the upcoming season. Competitively he will be one of the most important players of the Hornets without a doubt. Major return. #LetsFly #NBAFreeAgency – 3:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:09 PM
Shams Charania: Just In: RFA Miles Bridges and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have signed a one-year, $7.9 qualifying offer with the Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Bridges — who was in line for a massive deal in 2022 — now becomes a top unrestricted free agent next summer. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 2, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Miles Bridges has officially signed the qualifying offer now, his agent Rich Paul tells ESPN. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 2, 2023