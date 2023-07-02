Is Jerami Grant a future trade candidate?

Another trade candidate to monitor down the line will be Jerami Grant, who agreed to a five-year, $160 million deal with the Blazers before the team received word that Lillard wanted out of Portland. Grant was expected to draw interest from several teams in free agency, including the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers before word got around the league that the 29-year-old forward would remain with Portland on a new blockbuster deal. Grant is in the prime of his career and doesn’t ideally fit Portland’s new timeline with its young core.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damian Lillard’s trade request doesn’t change Portland’s intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday, sources tell ESPN. Free agent deals can’t be formalized and signed until July 6. – 2:27 PM
Damian Lillard’s trade request doesn’t change Portland’s intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday, sources tell ESPN. Free agent deals can’t be formalized and signed until July 6. – 2:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If im Jerami Grant im going straight to Staples, making a thousand copies of that contract, and blocking Joe Cronin’s number until i get a delivery confirmation from the league office. Direct signature required. – 1:13 PM
If im Jerami Grant im going straight to Staples, making a thousand copies of that contract, and blocking Joe Cronin’s number until i get a delivery confirmation from the league office. Direct signature required. – 1:13 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
My favorite part about Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he made it after the Blazers committed $160M to Jerami Grant. – 12:27 PM
My favorite part about Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he made it after the Blazers committed $160M to Jerami Grant. – 12:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
To those asking:
No, the Jerami Grant contract is technically not final, but yes, the Blazers are going to give it to him anyway.
Teams don’t rescind agreements in the moratorium period. It would ruin their league-wide credibility. No team would cross Rich Paul like that. – 12:14 PM
To those asking:
No, the Jerami Grant contract is technically not final, but yes, the Blazers are going to give it to him anyway.
Teams don’t rescind agreements in the moratorium period. It would ruin their league-wide credibility. No team would cross Rich Paul like that. – 12:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Portland made such a big deal about trying to upgrade in free agency. What did they even try to do apart from resign Jerami Grant? It’s almost like they wanted to force Dame to ask out to win the PR battle – 12:10 PM
Portland made such a big deal about trying to upgrade in free agency. What did they even try to do apart from resign Jerami Grant? It’s almost like they wanted to force Dame to ask out to win the PR battle – 12:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I guess what I’m wondering is… what did the Blazers think was going to happen when they literally only signed Jerami Grant on Day 1 of free agency?
Like, they had to have an inkling that this was coming. Why not just trade him during the week? – 12:10 PM
I guess what I’m wondering is… what did the Blazers think was going to happen when they literally only signed Jerami Grant on Day 1 of free agency?
Like, they had to have an inkling that this was coming. Why not just trade him during the week? – 12:10 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Damian Lillard’s trade request doesn’t change Portland’s intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday, sources tell ESPN. Free agent deals can’t be formalized and signed until July 6. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: Regarding Jerami Grant: A source told me two days ago that Lillard leaving would not necessarily signal a complete rebuild and that keeping Grant would remain in play. However, Grant made it clear that he wants to win. A sign-and-trade of Grant could make the most sense. -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / July 1, 2023
Sean Highkin: For those asking: pulling Jerami Grant’s contract offer and alienating Klutch is not something I can picture happening. -via Twitter @highkin / July 1, 2023