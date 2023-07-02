Isiah Thomas: Victor Wembanyama would be able to stand up to iconic Bad Boys Pistons

Victor Wembanyama has talent that would dominate in any era … so says Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who tells TMZ Sports the French superstar would be able to hold his own against the iconic “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons!! The San Antonio Spurs’ top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is widely considered the best prospect since LeBron James … with a skill set that’s never been seen from a guy officially listed at 7 feet, three and a half inches tall.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Spurs officially sign Victor Wembanyama sportando.basketball/en/spurs-offic… – 2:00 PM
Spurs have officially signed Victor Wembanyama. Sources say it was a tough decision. – 12:24 PM
Spurs announce team has officially signed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old will be part of the Spurs Summer League team in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YPDOvhCKUv – 12:19 PM
Spurs announce they have officially signed No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/Fl2B1sON5z – 12:16 PM
“I’m glad it’s over and I can focus on basketball.”
After a whirlwind first week as an NBA player that involved little in the way of actual basketball, Victor Wembanyama has begun to get his size 20 1/2 feet wet on the practice court.
Victor Wembanyama said it was a really hard decision to miss the FIBA World Cup with France this year, but he def wants to play in the next Olympics with France.
He wants to win titles in the future with the Spurs and with France – 4:38 PM
Victor Wembanyama talks about his decision to skip FIBA World Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BCFrYzISY9 – 4:24 PM
Victor Wembanyama on how much he expects to play in Vegas: “Probably at least one or two games. I don’t know how many minutes I am going to play. I am not going to have a big role…I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.” – 4:02 PM
“To be able to be available for the French national team for the next years, I feel like I need to miss this one”
Victor Wembanyama explained his decision to skip the 2023 World Cup
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1523… – 3:44 PM
Victor Wembanyama mentioned his favorite sneaker right now is the NOCTA glide, which he adds is “not released yet, but it’s dope.” – 3:18 PM
Victor Wembanyama says one thing has surprised him about his early interactions with Gregg Popovich:
“I thought I would experience the yelling a bit earlier. I haven’t yet, but I’m ready.” – 2:43 PM
Victor Wembanyama says he expects to play one or two games in Las Vegas. Not sure about minutes. – 1:20 PM
The San Antonio Spurs are blessed with a ton of cap room. Which free agents will the Spurs target to help Victor Wembanyama? Here are the top 50 options: spurstalk.com/spurs-free-age… – 10:34 AM
Blake Wesley focused on the boat-size shoes. For Malaki Branham, it was the tennis racquet-like hands.
It was all about first impressions Thursday, and Victor Wembanyama didn’t disappoint. #Spurs
(photos by @BillyCalzada)
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:09 PM
“The best part about having young talent, now people want to come play with them.”
One day, Victor Wembanyama might serve as a magnet attracting stars to the Spurs. But probably not this summer.
A free agency primer in Year 1 of Wemby:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:03 PM
Victor Wembanyama measured in at 7 feet and 3.5 inches barefoot when the Spurs measured him, @mikefinger reports. Finally, one of the great questions of our time has been solved. expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 4:22 PM
Victor Wembanyama getting in some work with the Summer League squad. He won’t be in Sacramento, but he’ll join the squad in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P0ZWOAc8kr – 3:07 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. The expectations are really big for him.
What are the expectations? Either he will make history or he will not reach any goal.
Story on @SportalgrG. #PorVida #Wembanyama
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 2:52 PM
Victor Wembanyama, Sidy Cissoko, and… Sadik Emir Kabaca! 🇹🇷
The BCL Best Young Player will be at the Summer League with the Spurs:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:57 PM
French connection in San Antonio 🤝🇫🇷
San Antonio Spurs are expected to welcome Guillaume Alquier, the personal trainer of Victor Wembanyama, to the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/G5bDwOsc23 – 1:50 PM
NBA Con, which takes place July 7-9 in Vegas, revealed today that it appearances scheduled from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paolo Banchero, Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and more. – 9:49 AM
Victor Wembanyama wants you to know the correct way to pronounce “croissant” 🇫🇷
Good info for when you order one with your coffee this morning 🥐
(via @spurs / TT) pic.twitter.com/MdBZfXqbPH – 8:34 AM
Victor Wembanyama is on the way to start his NBA career at Spurs. Here are 5 reasons why he will make history and 5 reasons of a failure NBA stint.
Story on @SportalgrG. #PorVida #Wembanyama
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 8:15 AM
All that concern can be put to rest, ’cause when we spoke with Zeke out in NYC this week, we asked how he thought Wemby would fare against the grittiest lineup of all-time — the 2-time champion Bad Boy Pistons — and he said, “He would actually be able to stand up [to us].” It’s pretty shocking, considering players like Zeke, Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman and Rick Mahorn made life a living hell for the biggest stars of the late 1980s and early ’90s — just ask Michael Jordan. Safe to say Isiah thinks the giant hooper has a bright future in the league … adding, “He’s gonna be fine, very excited to have him in the NBA. He’s going to be great.” -via TMZ.com / July 2, 2023
Law Murray: Interesting that Spurs are calling Victor Wembanyama a forward. He’s getting the Tim Duncan treatment ALREADY (Also, Zach Collins will be retaining his starting spot when I do depth charts at the end of the month) pic.twitter.com/7jtsJKkjCR -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 1, 2023