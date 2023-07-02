Jazz, Jordan Clarkson finalizing three-year, $55 million extension

Shams Charania: Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.
Jordan Clarkson to sign new deal with Jazz: $55 million in three years sportando.basketball/en/jordan-clar… – 10:25 AM
NBA free agency: Jordan Clarkson agrees to three-year, $55M extension with Jazz, per report
NBA free agency: Jordan Clarkson agrees to three-year, $55M extension with Jazz, per report
Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz are finalizing a three-year, $55M contract renegotiation and extension, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/MLz0W0ZAZt – 10:07 AM
Sources: Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are finalizing an extension agreement, @hoopshype has learned. – 10:00 AM
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26. – 10:00 AM
The Utah Jazz and Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a contract extension deseret.com/2023/6/30/2378… pic.twitter.com/iCUle5qsFt – 3:06 PM
Jazz, Jordan Clarkson discussing three-year deal extension sportando.basketball/en/jazz-jordan… – 2:16 PM
Jordan Clarkson has opted into the final year of his contract. On the eve of free agency, this can mean multiple things. We go over his options and the options of the Utah Jazz, here. Please read – theathletic.com/4653266/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
So, as @NBASarah reported, Jordan Clarkson has opted in!!! How is the rest of your day going?
So, as @NBASarah reported, Jordan Clarkson has opted in!!! How is the rest of your day going?
So, as @NBASarah reported, Jordan Clarkson has opted in!!! How is the rest of your day going?
So, as @NBASarah reported, Jordan Clarkson has opted in!!! How is the rest of your day going?
Dropped some quick thoughts on the Kyrie-Suns dalliance and Jordan Clarkson's contract possibilities into our free agent blog, which will be updated throughout the coming hours and days as news rolls in:
Dropped some quick thoughts on the Kyrie-Suns dalliance and Jordan Clarkson's contract possibilities into our free agent blog, which will be updated throughout the coming hours and days as news rolls in:
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson exercises player option sportando.basketball/en/jazz-jordan… – 2:14 PM
According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker have opted in to the final season of their contracts, while forward Kelly Olynyk’s deal was fully guaranteed by the team. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:16 PM
Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz deseret.com/2023/6/29/2377… pic.twitter.com/vuprjR6okU – 12:32 PM
With reports that Talen Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson (via @NBASarah) are opting in and picking Kelly Olynyk;s option far less roster turnover this off-season than many anticipated.

Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape
Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape
With reports that Talen Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson (via @NBASarah) are opting in and picking Kelly Olynyk;s option far less roster turnover this off-season than many anticipated.

Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape
Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape
Jordan Clarkson will reportedly opt into his $14.26M player option with the Utah Jazz, per @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson will reportedly opt into his $14.26M player option with the Utah Jazz, per @NBASarah
Marc Stein: Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension, league sources say. Clarkson this week picked up his $14.3 million player option for next season with Utah rather than test free agency. More of my latest here: marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-nba-free-agency-talk-what -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2023
Sarah Todd: I’m told Jordan Clarkson will exercise his player option to stay with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, according to league sources. This leaves the door open for the Jazz to extend his contract. -via Twitter @NBASarah / June 29, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023