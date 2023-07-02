Josh Hart joins Team USA for World Cup

Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Team USA World Cup projected rotation:
POINT: Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson
WING: Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves
WING: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart
FORWARD: Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Cam Johnson
BIG: Jaren Jackson Jr., Bobby Portis, Walker Kessler
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/team-usa… – 3:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks G Josh Hart has committed to the final roster spot on the 12-man Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. He joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson on the American team. – 3:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Consider these numbers:
Three point-attempts per-36 minutes last season:
Obi Toppin: 8.5
DiVincenzo: 7.2
Rebounds per-36 minutes last season:
Obi Toppin: 6.4
DiVincenzo: 6.2
And Josh Hart is one of the best rebounding wings of his generation (avg 8.7 boards per-36 last season) – 9:43 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
DiVincenzo, a Knicks target, expects to meet with other teams as NBA free agency flurry begins
He could join two former Villanova teammates in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:06 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about the Knicks, James Harden, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and free agency with @emacSNY on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/GeH4BeMLWk – 12:24 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Josh Hart exercised $12.9M million player option with Knicks sportando.basketball/en/josh-hart-e… – 6:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
By exercising his $13M option for 2023-24, Josh Hart gave the Knicks more financial flexibility if they choose to sign a player – or players – with the non taxpayer midlevel exception. Donte DiVincenzo is among players in NYK’s radar: pic.twitter.com/dw47ZegWfo – 5:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart in New York:
— 10.2 PPG
— 7.0 RPG
— 1.4 SPG
— 59/52/80% (!)
Top 3 on the roster in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks since joining the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/xXlJfesPBF – 5:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Josh Hart is opting in to his 2023-234 player option. Hart is eligible for a 4-year, $80-plus million extension in August. Knicks have more financial flexibility to add free agents this summer. Athletic first to report on opt in. – 5:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Can confirm Josh Hart has picked up his $12.9 million player option — knicks now have the $12.4 non-tax payer midlevel exception available. Athletic was first. – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks guard Josh Hart has exercised his $12.9 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. – 5:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York Knicks G/F Josh Hart has opted into his $12.9 million contract to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023