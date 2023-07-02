Keon Ellis re-signs with Sacramento

Keon Ellis re-signs with Sacramento

Main Rumors

Keon Ellis re-signs with Sacramento

July 2, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A league source confirms the Sacramento Kings have re-signed Keon Ellis on a two-way contract. – 8:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Sacramento Kings and Keon Ellis have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 7:55 PM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home