Keon Ellis re-signs with Sacramento

Michael Scotto: The Sacramento Kings and Keon Ellis have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A league source confirms the Sacramento Kings have re-signed Keon Ellis on a two-way contract. – 8:11 PM
A league source confirms the Sacramento Kings have re-signed Keon Ellis on a two-way contract. – 8:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Sacramento Kings and Keon Ellis have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 7:55 PM
The Sacramento Kings and Keon Ellis have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have issued qualifying offers to both Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / June 29, 2023