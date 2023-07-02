Lonnie Walker heads to Brooklyn

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Lonnie Walker has agreed to a one year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tell ESPN.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets and Lonnie Walker have agreed to a one-year deal, Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton of @KlutchSports told @hoopshype. – 4:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Lonnie Walker has agreed to a one year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tell ESPN. – 4:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward other than Reaves. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Lonnie Walker @lonniewalker_4
I remember I was probably about 9/10 years old. We just got evicted so we moved into a friends place for a few days until we figured out our next move. Those hard days I came straight to this court. This place was my sanctuary, my therapy, my true home. Full circle moment 🙏🏾💗 pic.twitter.com/5NfiNriJ4z – 5:32 PM
That could always change based on the Lakers’ track record and how the rest of free agency plays out. But all indications, both publicly and privately, point to the organization planning to re-sign restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and unrestricted free agent D’Angelo Russell, as The Athletic previously reported. The Lakers are also expected to try to retain unrestricted free agent Dennis Schroeder and Lonnie Walker IV, though they do not have full Bird rights on either. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023
Jovan Buha: Lonnie’s situation is a bit of a tricky one. First, there’s the Klutch Sports connection, which is always a factor with any Lakers guys… He played really well in the first half of the season. The second half of the season, they started Austin and brought in Malik Beasley. Troy Brown was playing well, and Lonnie fell out of the rotation. IN Game 4 against the Warriors, he potentially saved the Lakers’ season. I think that playoff performance and him re-emerging in the rotation bumps him up into that mini mid-level range again or the bi-annual exception on him. I think he’s in that $4-7 million range. Michael Scotto: The $4-6 million range for Lonnie Walker is interesting. One Western Conference executive said that to me too. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
Mike Trudell: Lonnie Walker IV said he’s excited about his future as an NBA player. He learned a lot this season, and in the playoff run, about resiliency and the mental part of the game. Still has room to grow his skillset as a 24-year-old. “My story ain’t finished.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023