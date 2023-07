Lonnie Walker heads to Brooklyn

That could always change based on the Lakers’ track record and how the rest of free agency plays out. But all indications, both publicly and privately, point to the organization planning to re-sign restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and unrestricted free agent D’Angelo Russell, as The Athletic previously reported. The Lakers are also expected to try to retain unrestricted free agent Dennis Schroeder and Lonnie Walker IV, though they do not have full Bird rights on either. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023