Luka Garza back to Timberwolves on two-way deal

Michael Scotto: The Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Garza have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves and Luka Garza are in agreement on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. Garza made a great impression last year with coaches and teammates with his work ethic and offensive skill set. – 3:29 PM
The Timberwolves and Luka Garza are in agreement on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. Garza made a great impression last year with coaches and teammates with his work ethic and offensive skill set. – 3:29 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Garza have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. – 3:21 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Garza have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. – 3:21 PM
More on this storyline
BasketNews: Timberwolves center Luka Garza will debut for 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 👏 pic.twitter.com/FMEE5rA60z -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 5, 2023
Luka Garza will have the opportunity to make his debut for the basketball team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. this summer. The center of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a conversation with the coach Adis Beciragic, agreed to join the Dragons in preparations for the Olympic pre-qualifications. -via EuroHoops.net / June 4, 2023
“It is a great honor for me and my family to represent the country where my mother was born. It is an honor that fills my heart with immeasurable joy, my dream since childhood. I can’t wait for the moment when I will share the basketball court with my teammates from the national team and do my best for coach Addis, the coaching staff and Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Garza for the BiH Basketball Association website. -via EuroHoops.net / June 4, 2023