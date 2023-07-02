Malik Beasley has interest from six teams in free agency

Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype. Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench last season and is a career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward other than Reaves. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I believe the D’Angelo Russell cap number gives the Lakers a bit of room to bring back Malik Beasley above the minimum, but haven’t done math on that. – 1:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. – 4:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA – 4:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Random NBA thought. Looking back at the trade deadline the Utah Jazz getting a lightly protected first for Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley (whose option won’t be picked up) it is going look better and better over time – 4:01 PM
More on this storyline
While the Lakers declined Beasley’s $16.5 million player option for 2023-24, Pelinka holds the shooting wing in high regard, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and there were discussions into Friday evening about Beasley potentially returning to the Lakers. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 1, 2023
The Lakers plan to stay in touch with the representatives of both Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley as free agency unfolds, however, and could bring back one or both players on different contract structures, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023
