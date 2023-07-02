Marcus Smart was told he was safe week before trade

gary washburn: Talked with Marcus Smart today in Stoughton: 1) He was told week before the trade he was safe 2) Found out through his agent, not team. 3) Said he’ll always love Boston & #Celtics organization 4) Adamant that he & Jaylen Brown have no issues. Talked with JB shortly after trade
Source: Twitter @GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart: “Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. “(When) My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that me and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the #Celtics.” – 7:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Marcus Smart gives his first interview since being traded, says he was shocked by the deal, but ‘Boston will always be in my heart’
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/07/02/mar… – 6:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart on the #Celtics: “I love this team; I love this organization; I love the people, the fans, everybody, the support I’ve have always gotten for my nine years. I’m definitely going to miss it but I’m excited and energetic to start my new life with the #Grizzlies.” – 6:29 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The Grizzlies needed to get some grown ups in that locker room and GM Zach Kleiman has done just that. Traded for Marcus Smart and signed Derrick Rose. Now Steven Adams has some dads in the room to help him! pic.twitter.com/GUh4At7JlF – 7:35 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I missed being on a big stage.”
As Marcus Smart was making one last return to Boston before moving on to his next chapter, a new one began.
Kristaps Porziņģis was introduced as a Celtic just after Smart’s camp wrapped up, one era ushering in another.
theathletic.com/4654134/2023/0… – 8:24 PM
“I went to the gym next day to get my stuff, talked to Brad (Stevens) and Joe (Mazzulla),” Smart said. “It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and we were good. I understand the business side of it, I’ve always been like that. I’m the first one to tell anyone, you can’t mix personal with business, it just doesn’t mix. I understand it’s a business. For me, it’s just the courtesy.” -via CLNSMedia.com / July 2, 2023
Jay King: Joe Mazzulla on Marcus Smart: “You’re never going to replace a guy like him and everything he’s done on the court, what he’s done for his teammates and what he’s done in the community, for the city of Boston, you’re just not going to replace that, so it’s not worth even thinking about that” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 29, 2023
Grant Williams said the other Boston players will need to “step up” in Smart’s absence “because he was such a huge part of this organization, this franchise.” “It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit,” Williams said. “Just because you’ve been with somebody for so long and he’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate, and plays with the most heart and passion of anyone across this entire organization and the league.” “He’s a true Celtic,” Williams added. “So losing that is definitely going to hurt. But we’ve got to wish him luck and pray for him along the way.” -via The Athletic / June 27, 2023