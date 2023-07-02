Mavs interested in Matisse Thybulle, Grant Williams

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: Grant Williams, P.J. Washington among best players still available
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 4:05 PM
2023 NBA free agency: Grant Williams, P.J. Washington among best players still available
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 4:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The latest on PJ Washington and Grant Williams from @MikeAScotto
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… pic.twitter.com/QKJ5K19wVX – 9:58 AM
The latest on PJ Washington and Grant Williams from @MikeAScotto
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… pic.twitter.com/QKJ5K19wVX – 9:58 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks, free agency updates on Jeff Green, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Malik Beasley, Dennis Smith Jr, Jock Landale, Terence Davis, Torrey Craig, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:49 AM
Reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks, free agency updates on Jeff Green, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Malik Beasley, Dennis Smith Jr, Jock Landale, Terence Davis, Torrey Craig, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:49 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
2019 Draft Class RFAs that remain unsigned:
CHA: PJ Washington
POR: Matisse Thybulle
BOS: Grant Williams – 5:06 AM
2019 Draft Class RFAs that remain unsigned:
CHA: PJ Washington
POR: Matisse Thybulle
BOS: Grant Williams – 5:06 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jordan Walsh, on meeting Grant Williams in the weight room:
“He told me I was built like a bug or something. He was like, ‘Everybody can’t be built like me, like a god.’ We were in the weight room just joking around, but it was funny to talk to him.” – 1:48 PM
Jordan Walsh, on meeting Grant Williams in the weight room:
“He told me I was built like a bug or something. He was like, ‘Everybody can’t be built like me, like a god.’ We were in the weight room just joking around, but it was funny to talk to him.” – 1:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jordan Walsh said he ran into Grant Williams at the facility. Williams told Walsh he was built like a “bug” and “everyone can’t be built like me, like a God.” – 1:35 PM
Jordan Walsh said he ran into Grant Williams at the facility. Williams told Walsh he was built like a “bug” and “everyone can’t be built like me, like a God.” – 1:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A one-handed Grant Williams has a bit of trouble defending one of his campers. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/7S41UFWDoB – 10:22 AM
A one-handed Grant Williams has a bit of trouble defending one of his campers. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/7S41UFWDoB – 10:22 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Oshae Brissett at the minimum would be very good value. Gives the Celtics a backup 4 to give them flexibility on what kind of player they target if they sign and trade Grant Williams or move Brogdon. – 9:47 PM
Oshae Brissett at the minimum would be very good value. Gives the Celtics a backup 4 to give them flexibility on what kind of player they target if they sign and trade Grant Williams or move Brogdon. – 9:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
If FVV goes back to Toronto, the Rockets have no choice but to offer Grant Williams the max – 7:11 PM
If FVV goes back to Toronto, the Rockets have no choice but to offer Grant Williams the max – 7:11 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
League source confirms Boston native Bruce Brown has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers.
Big year for the NBA champ. Also a big potential Grant Williams landing spot is filled. – 6:23 PM
League source confirms Boston native Bruce Brown has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers.
Big year for the NBA champ. Also a big potential Grant Williams landing spot is filled. – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyle Kuzma staying in Washington impacts the Grant Williams market for sure. I’ve always viewed Indy as a top Grant suitor, who was also focused on Kuzma. – 6:11 PM
Kyle Kuzma staying in Washington impacts the Grant Williams market for sure. I’ve always viewed Indy as a top Grant suitor, who was also focused on Kuzma. – 6:11 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 12:06 PM
ICYMI:
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 12:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Singled out the Pacers as a team to watch on the Grant Williams front earlier this week. They are up to $36 million in cap room after the Duarte trade so will have the spending power to add a couple of rotation players on the market masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:46 AM
Singled out the Pacers as a team to watch on the Grant Williams front earlier this week. They are up to $36 million in cap room after the Duarte trade so will have the spending power to add a couple of rotation players on the market masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Pacers obviously creating as much room as possible so they can throw the bag at Grant Williams – 10:46 AM
Pacers obviously creating as much room as possible so they can throw the bag at Grant Williams – 10:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Sacramento still has enough space to extend a $15+ million offer sheet to someone like Grant Williams, who is someone I would extend a $15+ million offer sheet to if I ran the Kings – 8:13 PM
Sacramento still has enough space to extend a $15+ million offer sheet to someone like Grant Williams, who is someone I would extend a $15+ million offer sheet to if I ran the Kings – 8:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Boston wants to go all in…
They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams…
It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible. – 5:31 PM
If Boston wants to go all in…
They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams…
It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Portland Trail Blazers officially extended a qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle, which will make him a restricted free agent. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023
While filming, Thybulle became friendly with Zagar and his assistant Caitlin Kim. When the Sixers played a game in New York City midway through the 2021-22 season, Thybulle texted them. Zagar and Kim, who are based in New York, informed Thybulle that they were “coloring the film” in their studio, and he was free to swing by. Coloring the film? “It’s the contrast, the brightness, the saturation. It’s how the colors appear to you from the scenes that they’ve shot,” Thybulle said. “And you do it in this room that’s like this controlled-light environment where the computers have to be backlit by a specific color of white. And then there’s editing … .” -via The Athletic / April 11, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Hornets are strongly considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, sources told @hoopshype . Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks. Charlotte is also in discussions with its restricted free agent PJ Washington on a possible deal. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 1, 2023
Bobby Manning: Just talked to Grant Williams at his Boston b-ball camp & he said he isn’t stressing the free agency period as it continues: “For me, it’s a matter of making sure you’re in a great position for the rest of your life,” he told me. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 1, 2023
Bobby Manning: Grant on his hand injury: “Tore a ligament in my hand for sure & tore a ligament connecting my hand to finger in March and played through it from then on. Then, Game 6 in the Miami series, I went for a rebound against Bam & I looked down at my hand & I thought my finger exploded” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 1, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Grant Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers