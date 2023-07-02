Pistons, Kings, others interested in Torrey Craig

Torrey Craig has received interest from several teams on the market, including the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets also agreed to a one-year deal that’s worth $2.53 million with guard Dennis Smith Jr, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Remaining free agents I liked for the Suns (excluding their own guys, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale):
Eric Gordon
Yuta Watanabe
Trendon Watford
JaMychal Green
Stanley Johnson – 6:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A reminder the Suns own the bird rights to Torrey Craig and Bismack Biyombo still. Drew Eubanks makes it tougher to see Jock Landale coming back, but PHX could be negotiating deals for more than “expected” for Torrey and/or Biz for trade flexibility with those bird rights – 6:34 PM
Regarding the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Suns are right at the $162 million luxury tax with just Durant, Beal, Booker, and Ayton. Their only means to increase their payroll beyond minimum salaries is with a $5 million trade exception they own and re-signing Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, and Darius Bazley. If they do not reduce payroll, it could exceed $190 million, with a luxury tax penalty in the $90 million range. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023
Bobby Marks: Phoenix will have the veteran minimum and early bird rights to Jock Landale, Torrey Craig to fill out the roster. They are a projected second apron team for at least the next three seasons. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 18, 2023
James Edwards: If you’re looking at lower-level guys, I think Torrey Craig – who has a connection with Monty Williams – and Yuta Watanabe could help address some of their needs. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
