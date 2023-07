Portland to include Jusuf Nurkic in Damian Lillard trade talks?

The most ruthless request the Blazers could make, beyond asking for Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler (which would be a non-starter)? If Portland insists on Herro, three first-round picks, Martin, Jovic and Jaquez for Lillard, Nurkic and Little. Lowry’s salary would be needed to facilitate that trade from a cap standpoint . In that specific scenario, Miami would be sending out $69.6 million in salary and taking in $68.7 million. So Miami’s payroll next season would be about the same as its current roster, well above the $165 million luxury tax line. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023