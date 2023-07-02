Russell Westbrook taking biggest paycut in NBA history

HoopsHype: FYI Russell Westbrook will go from a salary of $47 million last season to roughly $4 million this year. That’s easily the biggest paycut in NBA history, beating the previous record by Blake Griffin. Not that Russ is hurting for money, though. (Career earnings: $339 million).
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FYI
Russell Westbrook will go from a salary of $47 million last season to roughly $4 million this year.
That’s easily the biggest paycut in NBA history, beating the previous record by Blake Griffin.
Not that Russ is hurting for money, though. (Career earnings: $339 million). – 4:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why Russell Westbrook is back with the LA Clippers, what Kenyon Martin Jr. brings (and doesn’t bring), and how both moves may affect another potential former Rocket who is from Southern California.
theathletic.com/4659993/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/OwPQJeqtOo – 10:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook re-sign with Clippers: 2-year, $8M deal
sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 2:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Told that the LA Clippers checked in with Russell Westbrook when free agency started, including Chairman Steve Ballmer. As expected, they’re in contact.
But that’s all for now. A lot of moving parts still for Clippers in free agency, especially with the big money guard market📶 – 12:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have had a month of guard-related machinations: failed Malcolm Brogdon trade, Chris Paul mini pursuit, Eric Gordon’s waiver, Russell Westbrook’s free agency.
We have landed on the James Harden opt in. The latest on that📥
theathletic.com/4655203/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Another layer of news with free agency popping in about 24 hours
Am told that Russell Westbrook is not in a rush to make a decision. Appears unlikely to be one of those “6:01pm EST” signings.
I would not call him a dead set lock to return to LAC. – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Can confirm that Russell Westbrook is back with the LA Clippers on a 2 year $8 million PO. @wojespn first. It’s a similar deal to what Nicolas Batum signed in 2021, allowing Westbrook to test the waters in 2024 and gives LAC Early Bird rights. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 1, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Bobby Marks: The $3.8M salary in year 1 was the most that the Clippers could offer. Westbrook had non-bird rights and could only sign a contract for 120% of the veteran minimum exception. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023