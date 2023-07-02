Tyler Herro removes 'Miami Heat guard' from bio and changes header

NBA Central: Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header pic.twitter.com/JxwRAYbG8V
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is hard-capped after DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism but it can be hard to accurately judge moves in early July (see: Jalen Brunson deal); Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire T. Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 11:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat depth chart:
C: Bam Adebayo, Thomas Bryant, Orlando Robinson
PF: Kevin Love, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic
SF: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin
SG: Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez
PG: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry
(2 open spots)
(2-way: Jamal Cain, J. Bouyea, Dru Smith) – 9:30 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
In this unlikely scenario, the Heat would theoretically send the Blazers these youngsters + up to 3 Heat firsts… And, as part of it, Portland could prearrange a re-trade of Herro for more firsts (or, though more difficult, execute it as a 4-team trade).
twitter.com/AlbertNahmad/s… – 8:20 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez, plus 3 open minimums. Also, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson on 2-ways (1 more allowed) – 2:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As I reported last week (and the solid Chris Haynes noted just now), Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of a Lillard deal. Heat offer expected to be built around Herro. And Haynes said, as we’ve noted, that Blazers might want Heat to take Jurkic. – 1:51 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I can’t come up with a Dame/Miami trade that makes sense for Portland unless they’re doing a solid for Dame.
Like…
Herro + Lowry’s expiring + Jacquez + Jovic for Dame + Nurkic’s $ and then every 1st Miami can trade… which is basically 2028/2030 firsts plus 2-3 swaps? Yikes. – 1:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A few teams I could see Tyler Herro getting re-routed to in a Damian Lillard trade:
– Nets. Could use a young, upside guard as a sidekick to Mikal Bridges.
– Jazz. Have a ton in the front court, but don’t really have a long-term point guard yet.
– Spurs. Same logic as Jazz. – 1:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d love to see Brooklyn get in on a Miami-Portland Dame trade and swipe Tyler Herro. – 1:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While Herro/Robinson (and picks) would satisfy cap rules, there is a package that would work with no Lowry or Robinson and just Herro and these other assets, if Portland insists: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miami really about to get one of the best guards of this generation for Tyler Herro and two firsts – 12:38 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Last year the Spurs hopped on a Keldon extension pretty early, and the rest of the league gave guys like Herro and Poole big money late.
Bane getting a max extension on Day 1 is really interesting in terms of setting the market price. And the Spurs still have to pay Vassell. – 1:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s roster for next season currently at 12 players:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Nikola Jovic
Josh Richardson
Haywood Highsmith – 9:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
One more two-way – 9:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant new average salary is $32 million per year.
That is higher than:
Brandon Ingram
Jamal Murray
Devin Booker
Jalen Brunson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/BdSqwdZ1MD – 6:27 PM
Tyler Herro’s names have come up in those discussions, according to a source. He would be a possibility to go to Brooklyn in a three-team Heat/Blazers/Nets trade, if those talks advance. -via Miami Herald / July 2, 2023
Ian Begley: Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources. Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal. -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 1, 2023