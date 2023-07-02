Tyrese Maxey not available for trade?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If your twitter is glitchy, here’s a round up of Dame, Maxey rumors.
libertyballers.com/2023/7/1/23781… – 1:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A 9-player 3-teamer that gets Dame to Philly and Harden to LAC….
Port gets Maxey, Mann, Zubac + Tobias expiring + dumps Nurk.
Phi gets Dame/Batum/Powell
LAC: Harden, Nurk
Port also gets: 2024/26/28 1st swaps w/ Philly, 2029 unprotected Philly 1st, 2028 unprotected LAC 1st. pic.twitter.com/HeRpSW3DoF – 1:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Philly would love to use Tyrese Maxey to get in on Damian Lillard, but Maxey obviously doesn’t fit on a team with Scoot, Sharpe and Simons.
So I jumped on the trade machine and Frankenstein’d up this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/yvkQYrVat6 – 12:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Clippers can only send one first round pick, Terence Mann/Bones Hyland and expirings. That’s not better than Miami’s offer.
Philly can put Maxey on the table but it was reported Lillard doesn’t want to go there.
Woj left out Brooklyn in his latest report. – 12:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why the 76ers don’t plan to offer rising star Tyrese Maxey a contract extension this offseason
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 9:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers current roster
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer – 9:23 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Daryl Morey en estos momentos.
Se va Harden.
Podríamos traer a Damian Lillard.
Estamos dispuestos a canjear a Tyrese Maxey.
Si no armamos un equipo contendiente, se nos va Joel Embiid.
Insiste Brian que @Sixers no siente presión…… pic.twitter.com/BT30y4WWlA – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
More deets on the 76ers reported plan to delay a Maxey extension
libertyballers.com/2023/6/30/2378… – 5:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How the 76ers are risking a Kawhi Leonard-like situation by reportedly not extending Tyrese Maxey
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-t… – 5:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Why would the Trail Blazers take Maxey as a centerpiece when they have Scoot and Simons? – 5:05 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“Wanna know why(Sixers won’t resign Maxey)? Because they might trade him.” – Brian Windhorst – 4:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Stressful weeks ahead for Heat – 4:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/zYl2raHQme – 4:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Full story here on the Sixers planning not to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 4:34 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Damian Lillard’s style of play is going to age really well. It already is. But so is Tyrese Maxey’s. You’re not THAT close to a title. – 3:56 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. – 3:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The latest intel on the Sixers’ free agency plans, including a big detail:
The Sixers are not expected to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, according to sources familiar with the situation phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What you don’t want to see happen, from Heat standpoint, is 76ers getting first rounder in Harden deal to augment a Maxey/Tobias Harris hypothetical offer for Lillard. – 7:53 PM
While Philadelphia could make an offer built around Tyrese Maxey, the 76ers are reportedly not inclined to do that.San Antonio and Utah have been floated as teams with interest, but both are in the midst of rebuilding projects and Lillard wants to be traded to a contender. The Clippers have been mentioned as a suitor but have limited draft inventory. And again, Lillard prefers Miami. -via Miami Herald / July 2, 2023
Jake Fischer: Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 1, 2023
Dave Early: -“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.” – Windhorst (full sentence there) pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj -via Twitter @DavidEarly / June 30, 2023