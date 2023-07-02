Veteran point guard Cory Joseph joins Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Cory Joseph has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell ESPN. Joseph averaged seven points and 3.5 assists for the Pistons a season ago.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
BORD$ had a $4 million valuation on Cory Joseph. Solid pickup on a minimum for Warriors.
theathletic.com/4601649/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Twelve committed roster spots for the Warriors. Only expected to use 14. Dario Saric remains a target.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Cory Joseph
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis – 8:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this being the follow up to the cory joseph signing is honestly hilarious pic.twitter.com/RmNRgWLum4 – 8:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
It’s a straight one-year vet minimum deal for Cory Joseph, source confirms. ESPN first. The fourth veteran guard they’ve wanted lined up behind a Curry, Paul, Klay trio that is expected to miss plenty of regular season games. – 8:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater: It’s a straight one-year vet minimum deal for Cory Joseph, source confirms. ESPN first. The fourth veteran guard they’ve wanted lined up behind a Curry, Paul, Klay trio that is expected to miss plenty of regular season games. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 2, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023