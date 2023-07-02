Willy Hernangomez back to Spain?

Eurobasket 2022 MVP Willy Hernangomez is considered the top potential replacement for Walter Tavares should he leave Real Madrid and return to the NBA, as reported by Ariel Ginsber of Israel Hayom. Hernangomez is a free agent since New Orleans refused to activate his team option for the 2023-24 season.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Willy Hernangomez considered potential Tavares replacement for Real Madrid
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Willy Hernangomez will be a free agent soon and a return to Europe can’t be excluded
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pelicans are not extending a qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes and they are declining the team option on Willy Hernangomez.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have not picked up the team option on Willy Hernangomez ($2.6m) and did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes, sources tell ESPN.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans are picking up Naji Marshall’s $1.8m option, source confirms.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have until 4 p.m. today to decide on team options for Willy Hernangomez ($2.6 M), Naji Marshall ($1.9 M) and Herb Jones ($1.8 M)
More on this storyline
With NBA free agency launching Friday, the Greens will be looking for a favorable opening with head coach Ergin Ataman a fan of Hernangomez, according to Eurohoops. Fenerbahce Beko is also expected to show interest, if the Spanish center opts to consider a return to Europe and Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, apart from Real Madrid wishing to orchestrate a reunion. -via EuroHoops.net / June 30, 2023
Christian Clark: The Pelicans declined Willy Hernangomez’s team option, a source said. They also did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes. Hayes is a UFA. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / June 29, 2023
