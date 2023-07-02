Willy Hernangomez back to Spain?

Willy Hernangomez back to Spain?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Willy Hernangomez considered potential Tavares replacement for Real Madrid
sportando.basketball/en/willy-herna…2:48 AM
Willy Hernangomez @willyhg94
🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🦍 – 6:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Willy Hernangomez will be a free agent soon and a return to Europe can’t be excluded
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15…5:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pelicans are not extending a qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes and they are declining the team option on Willy Hernangomez.
Both will hit unrestricted free agency. – 5:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have not picked up the team option on Willy Hernangomez ($2.6m) and did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes, sources tell ESPN.
It’s still possible Hayes and the Pelicans come to an agreement later but they did not extend the $7.7m qualifying offer. – 5:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans are picking up Naji Marshall’s $1.8m option, source confirms.
Decisions still coming on team options for Herb Jones and Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes’ qualifying offer. – 1:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have until 4 p.m. today to decide on team options for Willy Hernangomez ($2.6 M), Naji Marshall ($1.9 M) and Herb Jones ($1.8 M)
Pels can pick up Herb’s option, which makes him a RFA next year; decline the option and give him a new deal; or pick up the option and extend. – 10:36 AM

With NBA free agency launching Friday, the Greens will be looking for a favorable opening with head coach Ergin Ataman a fan of Hernangomez, according to Eurohoops. Fenerbahce Beko is also expected to show interest, if the Spanish center opts to consider a return to Europe and Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, apart from Real Madrid wishing to orchestrate a reunion. -via EuroHoops.net / June 30, 2023
Willy Hernangomez: Vamooooos!! 🔥 -via Twitter @willyhg94 / May 21, 2023

