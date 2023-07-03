76ers letting it be known they don't think it's over with James Harden

Brian Windhorst: One, the Sixers are not afraid to let it be known that they don’t think necessarily it’s over with James Harden, that maybe everybody was just a little bit in their feelings. And a little bit fired up about the state of the negotiations on Thursday, and Harden very angrily picked up his option, that it may not be over that.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The risk of locking themselves out of a suitable James Harden trade just isn’t worth quickly burning a salary exception, and that’s why it was ultimately impossible for the Sixers to re-sign Jalen McDaniels.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers current roster
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer – 9:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
You figured Georges Niang & Shake Milton would accept solid free agency offers to end their Sixers’ tenures. But they both made major contributions this season. It’s hard to forget @GeorgesNiang20 raining 3s vs. the Knicks & @SniperShake’s stellar stretch with Harden sidelined. pic.twitter.com/sAHuqkGLjS – 8:10 PM
You figured Georges Niang & Shake Milton would accept solid free agency offers to end their Sixers’ tenures. But they both made major contributions this season. It’s hard to forget @GeorgesNiang20 raining 3s vs. the Knicks & @SniperShake’s stellar stretch with Harden sidelined. pic.twitter.com/sAHuqkGLjS – 8:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Ringer @ringernba
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: James Harden’s player option for 2023-24 is $35.6M. He was probably angling to make $40M next season had he opted out. He will still get there if traded thanks to his 15% trade bonus worth $5.3M. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 30, 2023
Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
According to sources directly involved in the situation on both sides, the Los Angeles native wants to play for the Clippers and the Sixers are already in the process of discussing his desired move. Harden is, according to sources close to him, extremely upset at the way in which the Sixers handled his possible free agency and has made his dissatisfaction clear to the organization. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023