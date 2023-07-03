Cavs more open to trading Jarrett Allen?

On the same subject, there have been some whispers this week that the Cavaliers are more open to trading Jarrett Allen than advertised for the opposite reason: He appeared to struggle with the moment at various points of the Cavaliers’ five-game exit to the Knicks.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs current depth chart
PG: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
SG: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill
SF: Max Strus, Isaac Okoro
PF: Evan Mobley, Georges Niang, Dean Wade
C: Jarrett Allen – 9:17 AM
#Cavs current depth chart
PG: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
SG: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill
SF: Max Strus, Isaac Okoro
PF: Evan Mobley, Georges Niang, Dean Wade
C: Jarrett Allen – 9:17 AM
More on this storyline
San Antonio was known to be waiting with a short-term contract for Reid and the hope of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, sources said. Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte’ Graham’s contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valanciunas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men. New Orleans made one call, sources said, to Cleveland about obtaining Jarrett Allen. Another team that wanted to be in the mix for Reid was Allen’s Cavaliers, sources said. Cleveland would have needed a sign-and-trade avenue to acquire the talented big man. It remains to be seen if the Cavs will continue searching for other frontcourt reserve options behind Allen and Evan Mobley, or if the front office simply valued Reid that highly. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
The Pacers were interested in acquiring Harris during Thursday’s NBA draft. However, sources said they didn’t have enough assets to acquire him. That probably won’t change, as Harris is scheduled to make $39.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of the five-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2019. Last week, sources told The Inquirer the Sixers are overvaluing Harris and asking for “outrageous packages in return.” That goes in line with what a source said the Sixers told the Cavs what it would take days before the draft: A package of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and a draft pick. There’s no way the Cavs would consider making that deal, and the Sixers knew it. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / June 24, 2023
Despite a public declaration that they weren’t planning to make any sweeping roster changes in the aftermath of a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, sources tell cleveland.com. None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, “Thanks but no thanks.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 22, 2023