Chet Holmgren makes his return in Summer League

Ball Don’t Lie: OKC’s Chet Holmgren in his return to the court on Monday Night: 🏀 15 points 🏀 9 rebounds 🏀 4 blocks 🏀 2 assists
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams said having Chet Holmgren back on the floor is “a blessing.” – 11:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
OKC’s Chet Holmgren in his return to the court on Monday Night:
🏀 15 points
🏀 9 rebounds
🏀 4 blocks
🏀 2 assists pic.twitter.com/NgvWAmdxhL – 10:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren tonight
15 PTS
9 RBD
2 AST
4 BLK
Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/28eWQSioX8 – 10:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chet Holmgren getting overrated chants in Summer League after dropping 15-9-2 and 4 blocks in his first game back in a year and getting the win convincingly is crazy hating lol. – 10:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Keyonte George already has two welcome to the NBA moments courtesy of Chet Holmgren.
Chet up to 4 blocks in 25 minutes. – 10:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren’s fourth block of the night was a big one.
Side note: He had six blocks in his Summer League debut last year. – 10:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I motion for for Chet Holmgren to only play on carpeted courts until the NBA season tips off. – 10:34 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
If I were a Thunder fan, I feel like I’d be terrified to watch Holmgren play.
There’s so much that looks like it could snap at any time. – 10:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren has 3 blocks in 20 minutes in his first game time in a year.
He can be a gamechanger for OKC’s rim protection. – 10:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren big block on #16 overall pick Keyonte George’s dunk attempt.
Leads to Tre Mann’s second 3 in 18 seconds.
Chet, Mann and JDub in an intense 3 way battle for player of the game. – 10:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chet Holmgren looked like a guy who hadn’t played in a year for most of the first quarter and like a guy who can make an impact for the Thunder this season since. – 10:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren 2nd quarter:
10 PTS
5-7 shooting
2 RBD
1 BLK
7 minutes – 10:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Welcome back, Chet Holmgren. Really, really want him to stay healthy because he’s so much fun to watch. – 9:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This two-handed rejection by Chet Holmgren 😳
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/U9Z3coVSsx – 9:56 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Two-handed block by Chet Holmgren 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SE1uFCIdvm – 9:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet Holmgren dominating the 2nd quarter.
Big block on Ochai Agbaji and 8 points in less than 4 minutes. – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chet Holmgren is flashing his ability now for OKC — up to 11p/4r/1b, with a series of acrobatic moves. Holding up vs. physicality remains problematic, though. – 9:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Chet Holmgren looks like he’s dying. Flashing some good stuff…but he looks unbelievably gassed – 9:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chet’s first bucket: an offensive putback of his own miss over Luka Šamanić.
Holmgren seemed a bit hesitant in the 1st quarter but he’s come out much more aggressive in the 2nd quarter. – 9:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chet Holmgren looking more rusty than Brad Pitt in Ocean’s 11. 0-for-2 with a turnover and a foul. pic.twitter.com/TnUyh77wTs – 9:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Chet Holmgren has looked (understandably) rusty in the first four minutes. Short on his shots and a little sloppy. – 9:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
OKC starting lineup: Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann
Utah starting lineup: Keyonte George, Ochai Agbaji, Luka Samanic, Micah Potter, Vernon Carey Jr. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
Jalen Williams
Tre Mann
Jaylin Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Chet Holmgren – 9:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
Tre Mann
Jalen Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Jaylin Williams
Chet Holmgren – 9:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just glad they’ll be more Chet Holmgren photos available after recycling through the same Summer League and rookie introductory presser ones all of last year – 9:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
NBA Summer League begins TODAY‼️
2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will make his return to action vs. Utah 👀 pic.twitter.com/XcppfOeNBz – 4:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Chet Holmgren refuses to do his postgame interview without his teammates, just like last year. They were asked what it was like to have him back. Jalen Williams: “It’s a blessing.” Tre Mann: “Reaall good. Especially down at the rim.” Jaylin Williams: “Great. It was great sharing the court with him.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / July 3, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Chet Holmgren has put on 13 lbs since joining the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/oFsoXWPXU3 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 2, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Chet Holmgren is on the Thunder’s summer league roster. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / July 1, 2023