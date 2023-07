Clippers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Celtics interested in Damian Lillard

Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard: “The Clippers reached out to Portland and tried to see if there’s a way that they can get into that sweepstakes.” … “Dame requested the trade and then all of a sudden he became the top target and kind of… I won’t say put a hold on the league, but it did cause teams to pause: ‘OK hold on, let’s wait on what we had planned, let’s look to see if we got a shot. The Clippers were one of those teams who did that, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics… yeah those are the teams that off the top of my head, and I’m pretty sure there were more, those were the teams off the top of my head that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take (to trade for Damian Lillard).”Source: Apple Podcasts