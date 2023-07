Damian Lillard 'remains unwavering' he only wants to play for the Heat

So if the Blazers attempt to trade Lillard to a team other than Miami, a potential standoff looms. Though Lillard does not have a no-trade clause, his mind-set — at this time — is to remain resolute and adamant that Miami is the only place he wants to play . If the Blazers attempt to send him to a different location, Lillard will need to decide how he wants to handle it and how messy he wants it to become. -via Miami Herald / July 3, 2023