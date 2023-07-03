DeMarre Carroll joins Lakers coaching staff

Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham’s staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can confirm the Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an assistant on Darvin Ham’s coaching staff.
There was an opening on Ham’s staff after Jon Pastorek left for Frank Vogel’s Phoenix Suns staff.
@mcten first. – 5:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers considered bringing Schröder back but ultimately viewed Vincent as the better player and value, according to team sources. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was one of the internal voices strongly in favor of retaining Schroder, those sources said. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2023
Barry Jackson: One other Vincent nugget: Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham made pitch to him in conference call this evening. Has good chance to be Lakers starting PG.. Heat had chance to increase offer but wouldn’t budge from 7.7 M starting salary. Gabe would have loved to stay. Damn tax! -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2023
Technically, the Lakers could trade them in future deals. But Pelinka cited Nuggets rookie guard Christian Braun as an example of a young rotation player contributing to an NBA championship team. Why can’t the same thing happen with Hood-Schifino and Lewis under Lakers coach Darvin Ham? “The league is full of young players that can surprise even in the playoffs. The team that beat us – Denver had a guy that came out of the draft last year that was in their rotation,” Pelinka said. “So, I don’t want to put a limit on what either of these guys can do either for coach Ham and the team. They’re going to start with the foundation of work. If they earn minutes in our rotation, that’s because they put in the work to do it. I do think guys can be impactful in this league, even young players.” -via The Sporting Tribune / June 28, 2023
