Drake trolls Fred VanVleet: 'Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons'

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With Fred VanVleet leaving the Toronto Raptors for the Houston Rockets, Drake jumped in his Instagram comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/z4M7xIQC1D – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet, on the Instathingamabob:
“We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever … To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow every step of the way, THANK YOU” – 2:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks as the Rockets’ two veteran voices is the ultimate “devil on one shoulder, angel on the other” setup. AK – 2:14 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re live on @RocketsWatch talking about yesterday’s events — Fred VanVleet, the Dillon Brooks contract, the dumping of assets and the Brook Lopez pivot — and what’s to come for the #Rockets. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 1:30 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Undrafted to All Star.
Leader. Mentor. Role Model.
And most importantly: CHAMPION.
@FredVanVleet’s story should be an inspiration to all; 1 of the greatest in pro sports history.
Always humble & classy…Congrats to 1 of the Top 10 greatest #Raptors of all-time.
#BetOnYourself pic.twitter.com/5K77748vUt – 11:56 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
RT @StarSports: Raptors mailbag: The Nick Nurse-Canada Basketball breakup and appreciating the talent of Fred VanVleet https://t.co/LJjGYsB… – 6:14 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Best deal: Fred VanVleet to Rockets
Most value for money: Kyle Kuzma to Wizards
Most spectacular: Tyrese Haliburton max extension
Most intriguing: Bruce Brown to Pacers
Most under the radar: Dennis Schroder to Raptors pic.twitter.com/g1qpSVyFIR – 6:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The 2023-24 Houston Rockets depth chart
1: VanVleet, Porter jr, Hudgins
2: Green, Thompson
3: Brooks, Whitmore
4: Smith jr, Eason
5: Sengun, Landale
Leadership (VanVleet) and ambitious (young core) in the mix. The #Rockets will be a problem under Ime Udoka’s guidance. – 5:02 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Great call by @BimaThug. This is likely how the Rockets will structure their moves.
Use cap space on Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Jock Landale, & Patty Mills.
Aggregate Mills with TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, & Josh Christopher in a three team sign and trade for Dillon Brooks. – 12:28 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
What does Dame trade landscape look like? What about Harden to LAC? 3-team possibilities? Plus: FVV, Toronto future, Haliburton, Bane, PHX working the minimum market, Lakers winning free agency, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JERl2P
Apple: apple.co/3NYcUhn – 3:39 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Seven years of Fred VanVleet wasn’t near enough torontosun.com/sports/basketb… via @ – 2:32 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Fred VanVleet’s Top Shot Debut remains one of the hardest in all of Series 1. The jerseys… the court… the Fultz stumble…
🔗: nbatopshot.com/listings/p2p/7… pic.twitter.com/qvKbGw2zlQ – 9:44 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
What’s next for the Raptors after VanVleet leaves for Houston? torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 9:04 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As a new day dawns, know this:
No one will miss Fred VanVleet more than the men and women who cover the team
He was insightful and honest and available and conversant,
I’ve been around ’em all and he might be the best for/with the media in franchise history. – 8:49 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors couldn’t afford to lose Fred VanVleet for nothing but they couldn’t justify giving him a max deal. It was a dilemma of their own making – a misread of the player and the market, and an asset management blunder that won’t be easy to recover from tsn.ca/nba/josh-lewen… – 8:48 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Masai Ujiri promised change this off-season, but I’m not sure Fred VanVleet leaving for Houston and the max was what he had in mind: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 6:52 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Fred VanVleet to sign three-year, $130 million deal with Rockets sportando.basketball/en/fred-vanvle… – 3:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Fred VanVleet lands with the Rockets for a $130M contract making history as the first undrafted player with a max deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:52 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Latest for @YahooSports: Some details on the Lakers’ early offseason returns, and the Raptors’ curious footing after Fred VanVleet departed Toronto for Houston’s massive $130 million offer
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 1:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Houston gets their point guard with three year, $130 max deal for Fred VanVleet
nbcsports.com/nba/news/houst… – 12:35 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: A breakdown of the winners and losers on Day 1 with analysis on Draymond Green staying w/ Warriors, Kyrie Irving staying w/ Mavs, the Lakers’ moves, Fred VanVleet going to Rockets & more. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XwHNwm pic.twitter.com/pmbNUSsyHO – 12:22 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Just recorded an emergency episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott reacting to Fred VanVleet. Look for it in your feeds shortly – 11:49 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Houston isn’t just getting a really good player in @FredVanVleet. It’s getting a guy who will help teach professionalism to a young roster every day with his actions. He can accelerate the Rockets’ development if the “kids” pay attention. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Team changes or unresolved PG situations this offseason:
– BOS (Smart)
– PHI (Harden)
– TOR (Schröder)
– CHI (Bev)
– DET (Monte)
– MIA (Vincent)
– WAS (Tyus)
– POR (Dame/Scoot)
– UTA (THT)
– LAC (Russ)
– LAL (D’Lo)
– PHO (CP3)
– DAL (Luka/Kyrie)
– HOU (FVV)
– MEM (JA)
– SA (Tre) – 11:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll admit I’m a little surprised that D’Angelo Russell hasn’t re-signed yet. I’m not sure where his market is outside of Los Angeles now that Houston has signed Fred VanVleet. Even Toronto (Dennis Schroder) and San Antonio (Tre Jones) have paid other point guards. – 10:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dennis Schroder is a year (only a few months) older than Fred VanVleet – 9:41 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Oh man, if Raptors fans thought they didn’t enjoy FVV, just wait until Schroder takes the court… – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets also saved themselves two games a year against a Rockets killer. The 20.4 points VanVleet averaged against the Rockets is by far his most against any opponent. – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have about $24 million in cap room left (but that includes a Trevor Hudgins cap hold so could easily bump that up a little bit very quickly.) Adding VanVleet could help with talks on remaining target(s.) – 9:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Do you like the #Rockets signing of Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130M deal? – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
BORD$ actually thinks FVV’s max still left him a bit underpaid, but that’s partly fueled by a goofy-high minutes estimate courtesy of his former coach.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per source Raps next option at PG could be Dennis Schroder. With FVV a Rocket Raps have full MLE (would have put them in tax if Fred had signed) to use on a free agent. The 10yr vet avg 12.6 & 4.5 on 54.5 TS while on vet min w Lakers last year. – 9:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
🚀 Undrafted
🚀 NBA champion
🚀 First undrafted player to sign a 100M contract
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Rockets land the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet on a 3-year, $130M max free agent deal pic.twitter.com/ZP92oxciWI – 9:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Someone, anyone, has to come with a legitimate, “it was on the table” trade for FVV last February or all I’m hearing is noise – 9:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA free agency tracker 2023: The Rockets dug deep into the cap space they carefully guarded for three years to land Fred VanVleet. It was time. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live here in like 5-10 minutes with @TheBoxAndOne_ to break down all of free agency so far. From the Draymond Green deal to the Fred VanVleet deal that just happened
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
$130 million 💰
The largest contract for an undrafted player in NBA history.
Fred VanVleet has come a long way. pic.twitter.com/HIppjDyqUf – 9:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Fred VanVleet is a nice add for the Rockets. A culture builder. If they land Brook Lopez next they could end up a lot better than people might expect. FVV and Lopez would elevate their talented group of young players. – 9:11 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Since Houston is using cap space to sign FVV, Toronto could work with them to make it a Sign-&-Trade to create a $21M+ TPE.
Boston did similar when Hayward left and they sent Charlotte two 2nd Rd Picks and created the biggest TPE in history ($27.5M) which was used on Fournier. – 9:10 PM
Since Houston is using cap space to sign FVV, Toronto could work with them to make it a Sign-&-Trade to create a $21M+ TPE.
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Since Houston is using cap space to sign FVV, Toronto could work with them to make it a Sign-&-Trade to create a $40M+ TPE.
Boston did similar when Hayward left and they sent Charlotte two 2nd Rd Picks and created the biggest TPE in history ($27.5M) which was used on Fournier. – 9:08 PM
Since Houston is using cap space to sign FVV, Toronto could work with them to make it a Sign-&-Trade to create a $40M+ TPE.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
What now? Regardless of what you think about VanVleet as a player and whether he’s worth this kind of money, from an asset management standpoint, losing him for nothing was always the nightmare scenario. The Raptors misread the player and the market. Let’s hope they have a Plan B – 9:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Raptors are in a similar situation in losing VanVleet to the Celtics three years ago with Hayward after he signed huge deal with Hornets. Toronto will need to probably cough up a couple second round picks for Hou to get a massive TPE in sign-and-trade. – 9:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Raptors become a very interesting team to monitor on the point guard market. They decided to run back their core, and wanted to re-sign Fred VanVleet.
Toronto brought back Jakob Poeltl, plus declined various trade overtures for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
VanVleet signing for three years rather than the rumored two means that a sign-and-trade is still possible; the Raptors would generate a $21.25 million trade exception if they could convince Houston to do so (likely by dangling a future second or two). – 9:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Raptors got nothing for Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Danny Green or Fred VanVleet.
They turned Kyle Lowry into Precious Achiuwa.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Fred VanVleet basically took the bag that was supposed to go to James Harden after agreeing to a $130M, three-year deal to sign with the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/8p3FMvvPUF – 9:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Fred VanVleet basically took the bag that was supposed to go to James Harden after agreeing to a $130M, three-year deal to sign with the Houston Rockets. – 9:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looking like a failure by Toronto not to trade Fred Van Vleet at the deadline. They made the move with Kyle Lowry and were able to recoup Precious Achiuwa at the cost of $19m in dead salary in a S&T. Don’t see a path for even that with FVV. – 9:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is and will always be a Raptors icon. From undrafted camp invitee to all-star, NBA champion and now max player. One of the greatest and most inspiring stories in pro sports and easily a top-10 player in the franchise’s history. pic.twitter.com/DdXB0yJinH – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets get Fred VanVleet, their top target in free agency houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fred VanVleet …
$540,000: Rookie year salary, total
$525,000: What he’ll make per game over the next 3 years
Bet on yourself and double — or septendecuple times four — down. (yes, that’s a real word.) – 8:57 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Fred VanVleet
Undrafted
⬇️
G-League
⬇️
Raptors contract
⬇️
Raptors starter
⬇️
NBA champion
⬇️
NBA All-Star
⬇️
Max Player (3/$130M) pic.twitter.com/WTfBIVJmNZ – 8:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I strongly preferred Fred VanVleet to James Harden for Houston, especially if they got a partial or non-guarantee on the last year of that deal.
He can scale up or down more easily depending on what the young guys need him to do, and he’s a much better defender. – 8:56 PM
I strongly preferred Fred VanVleet to James Harden for Houston, especially if they got a partial or non-guarantee on the last year of that deal.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
So….Houston could’ve just taken the exact money they gave Fred VanVleet, added another year, and ostensibly gotten a far better player in Harden at that deal.
Feels like a bad move by them? – 8:56 PM
So….Houston could’ve just taken the exact money they gave Fred VanVleet, added another year, and ostensibly gotten a far better player in Harden at that deal.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
$130 millones por tres temporadas para Fred VanVleet por parte de @HoustonRockets.
Su representante @Erika__Ruiz, más allá de su comisión, merece un premio.
Mejor negociación por un cliente en muuucho tiempo. pic.twitter.com/DoVx6kgUZ3 – 8:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This is big. Fred VanVleet never stopped to bet on himself. And now he can feel justify. The huge 3-year/$130M deal with the Houston Rockets was his reward. The #Rockets added a leader to their ambitious core. #NBAFreeAgency sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 8:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Don’t let me be a wet blanket to everyone’s excitement, but here’s my gut reaction if there’s no team option:
Fred VanVleet is a very good player and will make the Rockets better, but this is not a contract I feel comfortable with. That 3rd year crushes their flexibility. – 8:52 PM
Don’t let me be a wet blanket to everyone’s excitement, but here’s my gut reaction if there’s no team option:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet to sign three-year, $130 million contract with Rockets, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/fred-… – 8:51 PM
Fred VanVleet to sign three-year, $130 million contract with Rockets, per report
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA free agency tracker 2023: Rockets land their top priority in free agency, guard Fred VanVleet houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet made $543,471 as an undrafted rookie in 2016. The deal he signed with the Raptors in 2020 was worth $21.3 million annually, making him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history. Now, he’ll make $43.3 million each of his next 3 seasons. Bet on Yourself, indeed – 8:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Really interesting to see the Rockets go to a third year to land Fred VanVleet. The last year of the contract will be when Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun start what would be there rookie extensions – 8:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet journey:
— Undrafted
— Champion
— Signed largest contract ever for an undrafted player ($85M)
— Now, $43M per year pic.twitter.com/l8fUPwl91C – 8:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I love FVV but I don’t love Houston giving FVV three years when they have to develop Amen Thompson at the same position. – 8:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
VanVleet lands the first max contract of the summer, per @wojespn 💰 pic.twitter.com/n1uLiGA3mp – 8:48 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Fred VanVleet negotiations must’ve been the Vince McMahon meme – 8:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FVV is going to get a very nice gift basket from OKC if he lands them a lottery pick – 8:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
End of an era. Fred VanVleet reportedly signs with Houston for three years and $130 million!!!!! Bet on Yourself indeed! Going to be interesting to see what Raps do at point guard now. – 8:47 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
A 32 year old Fred VanVleet is going to be getting paid $45 million. – 8:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/B6WwPmLYq1 – 8:43 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet.
Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight. – 8:33 PM
Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Woj says on NBA Today that “Toronto is in a real fight with Houston to hold onto Fred VanVleet.” – 8:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It sort of feels like, right now, the next major wave of free agency is waiting on Fred VanVleet to make up his mind.
VanVleet’s decision will determine how much space the Rockets have left, and if they still have $60 million, that messes up everyone else’s plans. – 8:07 PM
It sort of feels like, right now, the next major wave of free agency is waiting on Fred VanVleet to make up his mind.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet boldly killing his shot at the Magic Johnson Award for player who best combines excellent play with excellence with the media by daring to drag his decision into the third hour of free agency. – 7:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I told Axel this FVV/FA stuff wouldn’t take long and now he’s miffed. Won’t even look me in the eye. pic.twitter.com/Z0FzcQOKI4 – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d still expect DLo to re-sign with the Lakers on a short-term deal, but the Rockets potentially missing out on VanVleet has me a little nervous. They’re a wild card in all of this. – 7:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lopez or FVV to Houston, one of them is almost certainly happening – 7:23 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Over 1 hour into Free Agency:
24 signings + 1 extension and about $1.1 Billion given out in new money.
Houston still with $66M in Cap Space. If they don’t get FVV it will be interesting to see how they spend their money. – 7:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Top 5 still available on my board:
VanVleet
Bridges
Russell
Reaves
PJ Washington
theathletic.com/4590137/2023/0… – 7:12 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
If FVV goes back to Toronto, the Rockets have no choice but to offer Grant Williams the max – 7:11 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Enjoying how we’re 71 minutes into free agency and people are already frustrated at “how long” Fred VanVleet is taking. – 7:11 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
It’s wild that Fred VanVleet made $543,000 in his first year with the Raptors and $905,000 the next year (if the old article I dug up is correct) and will make more than those deals combined on every paycheque on whatever his new deal is. – 6:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Here is my quick list of potential guard candidates for Raps if FVV walks (or, in some cases, even if he doesn’t) pic.twitter.com/0fqkZ3CtYC – 4:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
A positive sign? Raptors meeting w/ Fred VanVleet in LA at 3pm PT, his first *official* contact of FA. There is some optimism that 4th yr @ $30m will be enough to keep VanVleet in TO. Would also help cause re: Poeltl who is expected to be in range of 4yrs at $20m+. We’ll see. – 4:35 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Fred VanVleet is the most likely top-tier free agent to leave his current team, per @wojespn:
– Raptors want to re-sign VanVleet, but the Rockets are a “serious threat” to bring him to Houston.
– VanVleet will meet with Toronto and Houston tonight before making a decision.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
couple new items on our free agent blog on how Fred VanVleet ‘s potential contract in Houston would be bad for Toronto, and thoughts on the Joe Harris trade to Detroit
Updating all week here:
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 3:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’d be concerned about Poeltl’s desire to stay in Toronto if VanVleet is indeed out the door. Why wouldn’t he see the Spurs as a better long-term option? This could all come crashing down very, very quickly. – 12:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Looked into VanVleet’s free agency and the bind the Raptors could be in if he does take offer from Houston. He is meeting with Raptors and Rockets tonight with Houston a very strong contender to sign the all-star guard:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 11:36 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If this is the end of Fred VanVleet’s tenure with the Raptors, let’s make sure we never forget this moment on his list of greatest moments as a Raptor. He had a lot of OMG moments on the court. This was certainly an OMG moment off it 😂
youtube.com/watch?v=SW1LBd… – 10:08 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj implies the hiring of Ime Udoka changed the #Rockets pursuit of James Harden: “I think once Ime Udoka came in as head coach, they started looking at their roster and what they wanted to do in free agency — I think Fred VanVleet has moved to the top of the list in Houston.” pic.twitter.com/9UK3de8zfq – 8:00 AM
ClutchPoints: “Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons…….. I mean the Rockets” — Drake trolling Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets underneath VanVleet’s goodbye message to Toronto 😂😭 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 2, 2023
The third season of VanVleet’s three-year, $130 million contract is a team option, a person with knowledge of the deal said. -via Houston Chronicle / July 2, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet, via IG: “I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken and accomplished things that will stand forever… To the city, franchise and country that watched me grow… THANK YOU.” pic.twitter.com/nd8yAIecmm -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 2, 2023