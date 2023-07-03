Draymond Green believes Chris Paul will help unlock Jonathan Kuminga

DRAYMOND GREEN ON CHRIS PAUL COMING TO THE WARRIORS AND WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TEAM, AND PREDICTS THAT HE’LL “COMPLETELY UNLOCK JONATHAN KUMINGA’S GROWTH” “I think he brings a couple things. Number 1, I thought last year…and Stephen Curry said this in his press conference, we ran out of variety and what I mean about variety is in a team you need to have a variety…Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways to score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu to address the topic of a variety of ways to score. Cp plays totally different than Steph, totally different than Klay Thompson, totally different than myself and Jordan Poole… I also think last year, Steph and I got split up a lot and me and Steph together we’re dangerous. Our minutes got split up a bunch because our second unit couldn’t figure it out and in turn I got put into the second unit to help stabilize things. That’s like 15 fewer minutes a game we’re together. Well now, CP can anchor that unit…and I think that is a big thing to helping unlock our team again…I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Ayton looked like a bust before Chris came to Phoenix. No disrespect but more of a compliment to CP but people didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was gonna turn out to be and suddenly he became an all-star level player. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge! And I look forward to learning that from him.”
“You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters, I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom, but some of the stuff is just…” 😮
Draymond Green is looking forward to guard Victor Wembanyama, as he said to Paul George in his podcast:
Twelve committed roster spots for the Warriors. Only expected to use 14. Dario Saric remains a target.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Cory Joseph
Brandin Podziemski
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Landry Shamet, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
Team changes or unresolved PG situations this offseason:
– BOS (Smart)
– PHI (Harden)
– TOR (Schröder)
– CHI (Bev)
– DET (Monte)
– MIA (Vincent)
– WAS (Tyus)
– POR (Dame/Scoot)
– UTA (THT)
– LAC (Russ)
– LAL (D’Lo)
– PHO (CP3)
– DAL (Luka/Kyrie)
– HOU (FVV)
– MEM (JA)
Los Angeles even re-engaged Boston about acquiring Brogdon in recent days, sources said. The Clippers were also prepared to offer Powell in a package for Chris Paul, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before Golden State ultimately acquired the veteran floor general in exchange for Jordan Poole. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with. -via FoxSports.com / June 30, 2023
Marc J. Spears says he’s been told Chris Paul will start and Kevon Looney will come off the bench -via Twitter / June 29, 2023
Draymond Green: The most ridiculous [player to be drafted in front of me]? Which one? I mean s—…Listen not to throw salt at anybody but Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at #19. Like you don’t even know how to pronounce his school [St. Bonaventure] At the time you all are comparing us as big men who can play back to the basket and face up. And I’m like #1 he don’t even look like a basketball player. I always tell people when it comes to winning, half the battle is looking like a basketball player. When you’re on a team and you look at the other side of the floor and you see guys that don’t look like baseball players you automatically lose respect for those guys. So I’m like this guy doesn’t even really look like a basketball player. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t really have the body of Adonis but I just don’t see that. That was one that really really really really pissed me off! There are several others that went before me but that was the one. -via YouTube / July 3, 2023
DRAYMOND GREEN ON HOW INCOMING #1 OVERALL PICK, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND HOW HE’D GUARD HIM. PG: ”Wemby obviously went first in this draft. Phenom! How would you guard him? Because I tell people like he’s elite, helluva talent but some of the shit I’ve seen, we’re not letting him do that in the NBA.” DG: You not just dribbling through me like the Harlem Globetrotters. I’m sorry. Don’t get me wrong he’s a phenom and one of the best things to happen to him was going to San Antonio and coach Popovich. That infrastructure is gonna teach you how to be a pro…and their player development is unmatched so I think that’s huge for him. But some of the stuff is just, I mean come on bro. Again special talent and to even do some of the stuff at that size take a special talent but you gotta press into him. You can’t let him get comfortable. You let him get comfortable you lose, because you can’t block his shot. He may not even see your contest. So with a guy like that you gotta do your work early. I‘m crowding him from the time he starts running down the court. When they get the rebound and they start coming I’m crowding because I can’t let him get to a space where he’s comfortable. If you do that against talents like that…aint nothing you can do to stop that. So for me I’m all the way pressed up into him.” -via YouTube / July 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “Him getting as strong as he got has actually changed his game… That man is in the weight room every single day…after shootaround, before the game, he doing a full lift after the game.” Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s work ethic (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/AfQY6jPSVq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 3, 2023
Anthony Slater: Do I see him on the Warriors next season? Yes. I don’t think he’s going to be traded. I don’t think he was being shopped. I think the Warriors – and as we’re seeing in the Mike Dunleavy era – are very willing to have any conversation you’re willing to have as long as you’re not asking for Stephen Curry. They were adamant when a report came out that it sounded like they were shopping him high in the draft that they weren’t shopping him. They’d answer inbound calls on him. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023
The idea is to give the Warriors another way to challenge the defense. Paul can run his style of offense with the second unit (maybe igniting Jonathan Kuminga’s rim-running game) and then he can possibly close halves alongside Curry and Klay and let them both sprint around screens away from the ball while Paul probes and pressures the defense in his own way. “One of the things Steph said … I thought his most revealing quote after the Lakers series was that we didn’t have enough variety in the ways that we could score,” Kerr said. “And everything was high pick-and-roll with Steph. That whole series. We just couldn’t create enough. When we’ve been our best, this team has had a lot of good passing, a lot of connectors, a lot of guys who understood how to play with Steph and free him up and use his gravity to slip for layups or create shots on the other side of the floor. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Golden State also held serious conversations with Indiana about trading Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, for a package centered around the No. 7 pick on Thursday, sources said. Perhaps the Warriors could still move the 20-year-old forward this offseason. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023
