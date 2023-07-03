Draymond Green: Ben Simmons is still same player as when he dominated with Sixers, only difference is confidence

Clutch Points: “You’ve seen people lose confidence in their game… Like Ben Simmons… He’s still the same Ben Simmons we watch dominate in Philly. The only difference… is confidence… I know how it feels to lose confidence.” —Draymond Green (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/iekRYnoBa7
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some trades take longer than others
June 30, 2017: Pacers agree to trade Paul George
July 18, 2018: Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard
July 6, 2019: Thunder trade Paul George
July 11, 2019: Thunder trade Russell Westbrook
February 10, 2022: 76ers trade Ben Simmons – 11:53 AM
Some trades take longer than others
June 30, 2017: Pacers agree to trade Paul George
July 18, 2018: Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard
July 6, 2019: Thunder trade Paul George
July 11, 2019: Thunder trade Russell Westbrook
February 10, 2022: 76ers trade Ben Simmons – 11:53 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not really getting involved in Twitter arguing over hypothetical Dame trades
…but…
on what planet is the Ben Simmons experience a better asset than Tyler Herro? – 11:05 PM
Not really getting involved in Twitter arguing over hypothetical Dame trades
…but…
on what planet is the Ben Simmons experience a better asset than Tyler Herro? – 11:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From the Warriors’ draft picks to CP3, Draymond back and bringing in Cory Joseph, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is making moves that are making Steve Kerr very happy – 10:21 PM
From the Warriors’ draft picks to CP3, Draymond back and bringing in Cory Joseph, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is making moves that are making Steve Kerr very happy – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry
Chris Paul
Corey Joseph
Klay Thompson
Moses Moody
Brandin Podziemski
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Warriors are expected to roster 14 players next season. Two spots left after CoJo signing. – 9:02 PM
Stephen Curry
Chris Paul
Corey Joseph
Klay Thompson
Moses Moody
Brandin Podziemski
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Warriors are expected to roster 14 players next season. Two spots left after CoJo signing. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Twelve committed roster spots for the Warriors. Only expected to use 14. Dario Saric remains a target.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Cory Joseph
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis – 8:48 PM
Twelve committed roster spots for the Warriors. Only expected to use 14. Dario Saric remains a target.
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Chris Paul
Gary Payton II
Moses Moody
Jonathan Kuminga
Cory Joseph
Brandin Podziemski
Trayce Jackson-Davis – 8:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dennis Smith Jr. adds a solid POA defender, but not sure about adding a non-shooter in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Perhaps Nets think he can improve there. – 9:49 AM
Dennis Smith Jr. adds a solid POA defender, but not sure about adding a non-shooter in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Perhaps Nets think he can improve there. – 9:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA free agency: A breakdown of the winners and losers on Day 1 with analysis on Draymond Green staying w/ Warriors, Kyrie Irving staying w/ Mavs, the Lakers’ moves, Fred VanVleet going to Rockets & more. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XwHNwm pic.twitter.com/pmbNUSsyHO – 12:22 AM
NBA free agency: A breakdown of the winners and losers on Day 1 with analysis on Draymond Green staying w/ Warriors, Kyrie Irving staying w/ Mavs, the Lakers’ moves, Fred VanVleet going to Rockets & more. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XwHNwm pic.twitter.com/pmbNUSsyHO – 12:22 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Just eight months ago, it seemed like Draymond Green and the Warriors were headed separate ways. On how they found each other again:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 11:20 PM
Just eight months ago, it seemed like Draymond Green and the Warriors were headed separate ways. On how they found each other again:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 11:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live here in like 5-10 minutes with @TheBoxAndOne_ to break down all of free agency so far. From the Draymond Green deal to the Fred VanVleet deal that just happened
youtube.com/live/r_8pQZfej… pic.twitter.com/LMKyblDOB5 – 9:13 PM
Going live here in like 5-10 minutes with @TheBoxAndOne_ to break down all of free agency so far. From the Draymond Green deal to the Fred VanVleet deal that just happened
youtube.com/live/r_8pQZfej… pic.twitter.com/LMKyblDOB5 – 9:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Emergency #WarriorsPlusMinus episode on the signing of Draymond Green with @anthonyVslater and @timkawakami
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/ywpn8 pic.twitter.com/JZEkTrst8i – 9:04 PM
Emergency #WarriorsPlusMinus episode on the signing of Draymond Green with @anthonyVslater and @timkawakami
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/ywpn8 pic.twitter.com/JZEkTrst8i – 9:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @ThompsonScribe and @TimKawakami.
Draymond Green is back.
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/ywpn8 pic.twitter.com/ZnPLoS2WtB – 8:58 PM
New Warriors plus/minus podcast with @ThompsonScribe and @TimKawakami.
Draymond Green is back.
Apple: apple.co/3oJ4M8e
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oIom4c
TA: rb.gy/ywpn8 pic.twitter.com/ZnPLoS2WtB – 8:58 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Thinking about this classic Draymond performance – in the first game of the Warriors 2017 postseason – when he had 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 5 blocks including these two impossible ones: pic.twitter.com/HUS6ppzbzH – 8:41 PM
Thinking about this classic Draymond performance – in the first game of the Warriors 2017 postseason – when he had 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 5 blocks including these two impossible ones: pic.twitter.com/HUS6ppzbzH – 8:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract
nbcsports.com/nba/news/draym… – 8:15 PM
Draymond Green returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract
nbcsports.com/nba/news/draym… – 8:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Chris Paul is going to have to be the one checking his ego”
With Draymond Green signing extension, @SamMitchellNBA looks ahead to the Warriors roster next season #DubNation pic.twitter.com/L5gzIbfaFl – 8:00 PM
“Chris Paul is going to have to be the one checking his ego”
With Draymond Green signing extension, @SamMitchellNBA looks ahead to the Warriors roster next season #DubNation pic.twitter.com/L5gzIbfaFl – 8:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Our roundup of free agency analysis is up and running with an assessment of what the Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown Jr. deals mean: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 7:50 PM
Our roundup of free agency analysis is up and running with an assessment of what the Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown Jr. deals mean: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 7:50 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Draymond’s new deal is perfect example of compromise from both sides.
Older player takes a bit less annually to help lower tax bill, team gives him full control of fate entering age-37 season.
So much for Myers’ exit coloring negotiations. Both Dray and Dubs should be thrilled. – 7:10 PM
Draymond’s new deal is perfect example of compromise from both sides.
Older player takes a bit less annually to help lower tax bill, team gives him full control of fate entering age-37 season.
So much for Myers’ exit coloring negotiations. Both Dray and Dubs should be thrilled. – 7:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s some quick analysis on the Draymond Green deal. Also includes an update on the Warriors chase of Dario Saric. Team remains “hopeful” of getting Saric on minimum but isn’t done as of this hour. Warriors front office is in LA today. theathletic.com/4657032/2023/0… – 7:10 PM
Here’s some quick analysis on the Draymond Green deal. Also includes an update on the Warriors chase of Dario Saric. Team remains “hopeful” of getting Saric on minimum but isn’t done as of this hour. Warriors front office is in LA today. theathletic.com/4657032/2023/0… – 7:10 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant grades are up for:
-Jevon Carter (hell yes)
-Porzingis extension
-Jerami Grant
-Bruce Brown
-Draymond
-Coby White
-Kuzma
and more incoming shortly!
sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 6:51 PM
My instant grades are up for:
-Jevon Carter (hell yes)
-Porzingis extension
-Jerami Grant
-Bruce Brown
-Draymond
-Coby White
-Kuzma
and more incoming shortly!
sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 6:51 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green is reportedly staying in the Bay Area on a new 4-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/30/rep… – 6:50 PM
Draymond Green is reportedly staying in the Bay Area on a new 4-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/30/rep… – 6:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Draymond Green returning to Warriors; Kyle Kuzma gets big money from Wizards
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 6:45 PM
2023 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Draymond Green returning to Warriors; Kyle Kuzma gets big money from Wizards
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 6:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Warriors now have Steph, Wiggins and Draymond locked up through 2026. – 6:30 PM
Warriors now have Steph, Wiggins and Draymond locked up through 2026. – 6:30 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Draymond’s Contract:
23/24: $22.3M
24/25: $24.1M
25/26: $25.9M
26/27: $27.7M (PO)
Draymond will be 37 at the end of the 4 years. – 6:27 PM
Draymond’s Contract:
23/24: $22.3M
24/25: $24.1M
25/26: $25.9M
26/27: $27.7M (PO)
Draymond will be 37 at the end of the 4 years. – 6:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Draymond Green agrees to new $100M, four-year contract
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/FYwQmCxM5u – 6:26 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green agrees to new $100M, four-year contract
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/FYwQmCxM5u – 6:26 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I’m doing instant free agent grades tonight! This file is updated with grades for:
-Draymond Green
-Kyle Kuzma
-Coby White
Keep checking back for many more incoming! sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 6:24 PM
I’m doing instant free agent grades tonight! This file is updated with grades for:
-Draymond Green
-Kyle Kuzma
-Coby White
Keep checking back for many more incoming! sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 6:24 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El salario promedio del último contrato de Draymond Green con @Warriors era $24.9 millones.
El promedio del recién acordado contrato con Golden State es $25 millones por temporada.
Concedió salario con tal de permanecer con su único equipo en la NBA. pic.twitter.com/rk9Z66GFG7 – 6:17 PM
El salario promedio del último contrato de Draymond Green con @Warriors era $24.9 millones.
El promedio del recién acordado contrato con Golden State es $25 millones por temporada.
Concedió salario con tal de permanecer con su único equipo en la NBA. pic.twitter.com/rk9Z66GFG7 – 6:17 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Signings so far:
GSW – Draymond (4yr/$100M with PO)
PHX – Drew Eubanks (2yr/TBD with PO)
CLE – Caris LeVert (2yr/$32M)
SAC – Trey Lyles returning to SAC (TBD)
WAS – Kuzma (4yr/$102M)
LAL – Taurean Prince (TBD)
CHI – Coby White (3yr/$33M)
DEN – DeAndre Jordan (TBD)
PHX – Keita… – 6:17 PM
Signings so far:
GSW – Draymond (4yr/$100M with PO)
PHX – Drew Eubanks (2yr/TBD with PO)
CLE – Caris LeVert (2yr/$32M)
SAC – Trey Lyles returning to SAC (TBD)
WAS – Kuzma (4yr/$102M)
LAL – Taurean Prince (TBD)
CHI – Coby White (3yr/$33M)
DEN – DeAndre Jordan (TBD)
PHX – Keita… – 6:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green agrees to 4-year, $100 million deal to return to the Warriors: report mercurynews.com/2023/06/30/dra… – 6:16 PM
Draymond Green agrees to 4-year, $100 million deal to return to the Warriors: report mercurynews.com/2023/06/30/dra… – 6:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
You know how you know Draymond Green is a good teammate? He didn’t insist on exactly one cent more than Jordan Poole. – 6:11 PM
You know how you know Draymond Green is a good teammate? He didn’t insist on exactly one cent more than Jordan Poole. – 6:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Draymond Green stays with the Warriors with a new $100M contract
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:10 PM
Draymond Green stays with the Warriors with a new $100M contract
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green agrees to four-year, $100 million deal to stay with Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 6:09 PM
Draymond Green agrees to four-year, $100 million deal to stay with Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 6:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s new four-year deal in Golden State — what GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said was their No. 1 priority this summer: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s new four-year deal in Golden State — what GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said was their No. 1 priority this summer: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Draymond Green, future Hall of Famer, will be a Warrior forever. New 4-year/$100M deal for Dray, as expected. #DubNation #NBAFreeAgency
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 6:03 PM
Draymond Green, future Hall of Famer, will be a Warrior forever. New 4-year/$100M deal for Dray, as expected. #DubNation #NBAFreeAgency
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 6:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Draymond Green should just tell the Warriors he’s picking up that 4th year option now – 6:03 PM
Draymond Green should just tell the Warriors he’s picking up that 4th year option now – 6:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on the first day of free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Andscape. Green, Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson stay together. pic.twitter.com/0wvfQOspV3 – 6:01 PM
Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on the first day of free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Andscape. Green, Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson stay together. pic.twitter.com/0wvfQOspV3 – 6:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. – 6:01 PM
Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. – 6:01 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Draymond Green expected to sign a four-year, $100M new deal with Warriors sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 5:53 PM
Draymond Green expected to sign a four-year, $100M new deal with Warriors sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 5:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All signs have pointed to a new Draymond Green deal in Golden State since my enclosed story Monday and league sources now project Green to land a contract in the four-year, $100 million range from the Warriors once free agency commences.
My Monday report: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… – 5:45 PM
All signs have pointed to a new Draymond Green deal in Golden State since my enclosed story Monday and league sources now project Green to land a contract in the four-year, $100 million range from the Warriors once free agency commences.
My Monday report: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… – 5:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Outside of Draymond Green, Warriors interested in signing swingmen and front court players who shoot well at minimum deals, according to source. High on Warriors free agent wish list is big man Dario Saric, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Phoenix and OKC last season. – 4:16 PM
Outside of Draymond Green, Warriors interested in signing swingmen and front court players who shoot well at minimum deals, according to source. High on Warriors free agent wish list is big man Dario Saric, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Phoenix and OKC last season. – 4:16 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: The first-year salary on Draymond Green’s new four-year extension: $22.3 million, per source. That was a negotiation key for the Warriors. His declined player option was for $27.6 million. This slices that projected repeater tax bill by somewhere around $40+ million. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / June 30, 2023
StatMuse: Most wins by a player since Draymond entered the league (including playoffs): 1. Draymond Green — 618 wins Four more years. pic.twitter.com/tjz4lgGgl3 -via Twitter @statmuse / June 30, 2023
Barry Jackson: As @IanBegley noted&we;’ve corroborated, Nets were contacted regarding Herro (& have interest) as part of a 3-team Heat/Blazers/Nets permutation to get Lillard to Miami. As @BobbyMarks42 noted, that would work with Simmons, 5 1sts to Blazers. But Portland obviously could seek more -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 2, 2023
Ben Simmons will not play for the Australian Boomers at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, sources told ESPN. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets came to a joint decision this week, sources said, with the 26-year-old continuing his rehabilitation from a back injury that cut his 2022-23 NBA season short. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Nets Daily: I’m told Ben Simmons will not play in FIBA World Cup in August, that he and the Nets decided it’s not worth cutting short his rehab by three weeks. Meanwhile, Nets upbeat about his prospects this season and he’s looking forward to Paris Olympics in 2024. More later. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 29, 2023