Heat all in on Damian Lillard pursuit

The Miami Heat intend to keep Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo at all costs amid their pursuit of Damian Lillard. Sun Sentinal’s Ira Winderman reported that the Heat are willing to include anyone but the All-Star duo in a potential deal. Here’s what Winderman said on NBA TV: “They’ve basically loaded up one of those pods dumpsters in front of the Trail Blazers and said, ‘Take anyone out of here you want besides Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.’ Maybe they’ll go back and forth on Caleb Martin a little.”But it’s basically sort of come and pick and choose. Tell us what you want, anything else is yours. The Heat are all in on this.” Source: Arhaan Raje @ SportsKeeda