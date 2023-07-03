Malik Beasley to Milwaukee on one-year deal

Michael Scotto: Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype . Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se .
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Our NBA Free Agency Live Blog at @TheAthletic has now been updated with some quick thoughts on the Malik Beasley report: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 7:21 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Bucks have a need for depth at shooting guard. Beasley led the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. The deal was negotiated by agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se. – 7:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 – 7:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks, free agency updates on Jeff Green, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Malik Beasley, Dennis Smith Jr, Jock Landale, Terence Davis, Torrey Craig, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:49 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward other than Reaves. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With the Russell signing, the Lakers are likely down to minimum signings going forward. They have Bird rights on Malik Beasley and non-bird on Lonnie Walker, but probably not space against the 1st Apron to re-sign them unless their markets are totally stagnant. – 2:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I believe the D’Angelo Russell cap number gives the Lakers a bit of room to bring back Malik Beasley above the minimum, but haven’t done math on that. – 1:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Adrian Wojnarowski: Malik Beasley’s free agent deal with the Bucks, per source: One-year, $2.7 million minimum. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 3, 2023
Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype. Beasley led the NBA in three-pointers made off the bench last season and is a career 37.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023
While the Lakers declined Beasley’s $16.5 million player option for 2023-24, Pelinka holds the shooting wing in high regard, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and there were discussions into Friday evening about Beasley potentially returning to the Lakers. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 1, 2023