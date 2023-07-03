Mason Plumlee returning to Clippers on one-year deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Prioritysports tells ESPN. Plumlee landed with Clippers at deadline and decides to stay with LA despite bigger financial offers elsewhere.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s our live blog @TheAthletic on all NBA free agency things, including now Mason Plumlee returning to the LA Clippers to back up Ivica Zubac theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 3:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers, Mason Plumlee agree to one-year, $5 million deal sportando.basketball/en/clippers-ma… – 2:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on center Mason Plumlee returning to the Clippers on a free agent deal espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Can confirm via team source that Mason Plumlee is back with the LA Clippers. @wojespn 1st. Another 2024 expiring.
Thanks for the talk today everyone lol… here’s your updated depth chart. That’s 14 deals, including Russ, KJM, Mase, and NOT including FRP Brown or Preston. pic.twitter.com/EjbLPjz3lf – 2:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Can confirm Mason Plumlee is returning to the Clippers on a 1-year deal for $5 million, per a source. @wojespn first. Clippers spent the first half of last season without a true center rotation. That won’t be the case now. – 2:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent C Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the LA Clippers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Prioritysports tells ESPN. Plumlee landed with Clippers at deadline and decides to stay with LA despite bigger financial offers elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/YrYpYUAGLm – 2:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Law Murray: The LA Clippers remain in touch with free agent center Mason Plumlee, per source. Like the point guard market, the center market is starting to shrivel. I wrote earlier that Clippers aren’t doing what they did last year and going into next season without a legitimate reserve 5 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 1, 2023
Los Angeles has also made starting center Ivica Zubac available in trade talks, sources said, with an idea of retaining veteran big man Mason Plumlee in his stead. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
This week, Mason Plumlee made his way back to North Carolina to host his youth camp at his alma mater. I’m always looking for an excuse to get back to Christ School,” he explained. “I loved my time here and also they were gracious enough to offer us the campus, the facilities, the dorms and that makes things a lot easier from a planning perspective. So, it’s been a great success and I think the kids have really enjoyed it.” -via WLOS / June 29, 2023