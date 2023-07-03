Michael Jordan doesn't approve of son dating Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan has never been one to mince his words, and he’s sticking true to form when asked about his son, Marcus, dating Larsa Pippen. The G.O.A.T (to most) was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris Sunday when he was asked about 32-year-old Marcus’ relationship with 48-year-old Pippen. At first, MJ just laughs — but the photog doubles down asking if Jordan approves — to which Michael offers a resounding “No!” The photog asks again, and MJ just shakes his head no.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
See, the announcement that the Sonics would be relocating to Oklahoma City came 15 years ago today. While acknowledging Russell Wilson’s interception from the 1 in Super Bowl XLIX, this was the biggest blow to the Seattle sports scene to date. The team that won an NBA title in 1979, challenged Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the 1996 Finals, and introduced the likes of Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp to the country were up and gone. There are a series of explanations as to why this took place — but none of them sit well with Karl. “I still don’t have a good understanding on why the team ever left,” Karl said. “I’ve heard all the thoughts — my daughter works in the legislature and she tells me what happened there, and I hear what the league office says, and it just doesn’t seem like it should have happened. It seemed like it was just a couple angry people who said, ‘Screw it, we’re moving on.’” -via Seattle Times / July 3, 2023
All that concern can be put to rest, ’cause when we spoke with Zeke out in NYC this week, we asked how he thought Wemby would fare against the grittiest lineup of all-time — the 2-time champion Bad Boy Pistons — and he said, “He would actually be able to stand up [to us].” It’s pretty shocking, considering players like Zeke, Bill Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman and Rick Mahorn made life a living hell for the biggest stars of the late 1980s and early ’90s — just ask Michael Jordan. Safe to say Isiah thinks the giant hooper has a bright future in the league … adding, “He’s gonna be fine, very excited to have him in the NBA. He’s going to be great.” -via TMZ.com / July 2, 2023
Clutch Points: “Michael [Jordan] looked up and said ‘I got the point guard. He said some sh** about me in the newspaper.’… He played 36 holes of golf and he’s guarding this dude like it’s Game 7.” Chuck on MJ in the ’92 Olympics vs. Puerto Rico 😅 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/0UmgR0SG5M -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023