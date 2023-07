Michael Jordan doesn't approve of son dating Larsa Pippen

See, the announcement that the Sonics would be relocating to Oklahoma City came 15 years ago today. While acknowledging Russell Wilson’s interception from the 1 in Super Bowl XLIX, this was the biggest blow to the Seattle sports scene to date. The team that won an NBA title in 1979, challenged Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the 1996 Finals, and introduced the likes of Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp to the country were up and gone. There are a series of explanations as to why this took place — but none of them sit well with Karl. “I still don’t have a good understanding on why the team ever left,” Karl said. “I’ve heard all the thoughts — my daughter works in the legislature and she tells me what happened there, and I hear what the league office says, and it just doesn’t seem like it should have happened. It seemed like it was just a couple angry people who said, ‘Screw it, we’re moving on.’” -via Seattle Times / July 3, 2023