Robin Lopez returns to Milwaukee, reunites with brother Brook

Shams Charania: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Reunited.
Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Bucks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/NjKVnFPKmS – 6:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Our live blog at @TheAthletic has been updated with some quick thoughts on the reported Robin Lopez reunion: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 5:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Brook Lopez is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, source tells ESPN. Bucks staved off Rockets’ pursuit. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Shams Charania: Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 1, 2023