Robin Lopez returns to Milwaukee, reunites with brother Brook

Shams Charania: Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Reunited.
Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Bucks, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/NjKVnFPKmS6:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Our live blog at @TheAthletic has been updated with some quick thoughts on the reported Robin Lopez reunion: theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba…5:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again. – 4:58 PM

