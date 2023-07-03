Torrey Craig to Bulls

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls continue offseason facelift to the shot profile, agreeing with three-and-D forward Torrey Craig on a two-year deal.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/7/3… – 3:04 PM
Bulls continue offseason facelift to the shot profile, agreeing with three-and-D forward Torrey Craig on a two-year deal.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/7/3… – 3:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Torrey Craig was solid in the first-round playoff win over the Clippers, but was basically a no-show in the gentlemen’s sweep by Denver. Jevon Carter had a less than stellar postseason, as well. pic.twitter.com/MZibkrKJO9 – 2:54 PM
Torrey Craig was solid in the first-round playoff win over the Clippers, but was basically a no-show in the gentlemen’s sweep by Denver. Jevon Carter had a less than stellar postseason, as well. pic.twitter.com/MZibkrKJO9 – 2:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Torrey Craig to sign two-year deal with Bulls sportando.basketball/en/torrey-crai… – 2:46 PM
Torrey Craig to sign two-year deal with Bulls sportando.basketball/en/torrey-crai… – 2:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on free agent Torrey Craig landing a deal with the Chicago Bulls espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:44 PM
ESPN story on free agent Torrey Craig landing a deal with the Chicago Bulls espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:44 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have signed free agent Torrey Craig to a two-year contract, according to reports. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/03/chi… – 2:19 PM
The Chicago Bulls have signed free agent Torrey Craig to a two-year contract, according to reports. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/03/chi… – 2:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Bulls and Torrey Craig have agreed on a 2-year deal, per @wojespn.
Craig in 5 starts vs. the Clippers during the playoffs:
– 12.4 PPG
– 64.7% FG
– 55.6% 3FG pic.twitter.com/29zUBIuCVW – 2:09 PM
The Bulls and Torrey Craig have agreed on a 2-year deal, per @wojespn.
Craig in 5 starts vs. the Clippers during the playoffs:
– 12.4 PPG
– 64.7% FG
– 55.6% 3FG pic.twitter.com/29zUBIuCVW – 2:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
So the Bulls offseason is Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig … two players that would be great finishing pieces to a team that was knocking on the Larry O’Brien Trophy Room.
But for this group … pic.twitter.com/WHRqfZOhc6 – 2:04 PM
So the Bulls offseason is Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig … two players that would be great finishing pieces to a team that was knocking on the Larry O’Brien Trophy Room.
But for this group … pic.twitter.com/WHRqfZOhc6 – 2:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Confirmed Torrey Craig has agreed to be a Bull. Another floor spacer who hit 39.5% from 3-point range last season. – 1:59 PM
Confirmed Torrey Craig has agreed to be a Bull. Another floor spacer who hit 39.5% from 3-point range last season. – 1:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am immediately extremely curious what Torrey Craig signed for – 1:56 PM
I am immediately extremely curious what Torrey Craig signed for – 1:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. – 1:55 PM
Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. – 1:55 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Landry Shamet, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
In: Frank Vogel, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon,… pic.twitter.com/c25uj0CxqP – 4:19 PM
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Landry Shamet, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
In: Frank Vogel, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon,… pic.twitter.com/c25uj0CxqP – 4:19 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
In: Frank Vogel, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe,… pic.twitter.com/5zQIXWZehP – 4:18 PM
The Suns’ offseason makeover is officially complete from new head coach to a total roster overhaul:
Out: Monty Williams, Chris Paul, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, Terrence Ross, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
In: Frank Vogel, Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe,… pic.twitter.com/5zQIXWZehP – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Including the non-guaranteed/partially guaranteed deals for Ish Wainright and Jordan Goodwin, the Suns are at 15 players. Likely means two-way deals for Toumani Camara and Saben Lee, and that Torrey Craig/Bismack Biyombo are gone unless someone (Isaiah Todd?) is waived -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / July 2, 2023
Torrey Craig has received interest from several teams on the market, including the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets also agreed to a one-year deal that’s worth $2.53 million with guard Dennis Smith Jr, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 2, 2023
Regarding the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Suns are right at the $162 million luxury tax with just Durant, Beal, Booker, and Ayton. Their only means to increase their payroll beyond minimum salaries is with a $5 million trade exception they own and re-signing Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo, and Darius Bazley. If they do not reduce payroll, it could exceed $190 million, with a luxury tax penalty in the $90 million range. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023