Windhorst: If Philadelphia was offering Tyrese Maxey, Damian Lillard might be a Sixer right now

“I think of the available pieces that you see out there on the board, that could be offered for Damian Lillard, I think Tyrese Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now, but they are not.”
Source: Dave Early @ LibertyBallers.com
Source: Dave Early @ LibertyBallers.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s ep of the #GoodWord, the great @sam_amick joins in, talking Dame, Mr Harden, “sacrifices” of superstars and more!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/bDbw85ZdkRg
APPLE: apple.co/44tmaPT
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PBMtPH pic.twitter.com/v7q0hJPDcI – 5:04 PM
On today’s ep of the #GoodWord, the great @sam_amick joins in, talking Dame, Mr Harden, “sacrifices” of superstars and more!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/bDbw85ZdkRg
APPLE: apple.co/44tmaPT
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PBMtPH pic.twitter.com/v7q0hJPDcI – 5:04 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo end up becoming Damian Lillard’s best two teammates for his entire career.”
@VinceGoodwill on what a Miami trade could do for Dame on the new Good Word with Goodwill.
🍎 apple.co/44tmaPT
❇️ spoti.fi/3PBMtPH
📺 youtu.be/bDbw85ZdkRg pic.twitter.com/bXO2sEwsw8 – 5:02 PM
“Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo end up becoming Damian Lillard’s best two teammates for his entire career.”
@VinceGoodwill on what a Miami trade could do for Dame on the new Good Word with Goodwill.
🍎 apple.co/44tmaPT
❇️ spoti.fi/3PBMtPH
📺 youtu.be/bDbw85ZdkRg pic.twitter.com/bXO2sEwsw8 – 5:02 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The NBA’s Player Empowerment Era shows no signs of slowing, even with the “second apron” & other devices in the new CBA designed to stop super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is but the latest to seek an alliance w/other greats. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 5:00 PM
PMers: The NBA’s Player Empowerment Era shows no signs of slowing, even with the “second apron” & other devices in the new CBA designed to stop super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is but the latest to seek an alliance w/other greats. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 5:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: Lillard unwavering, resolute in determination to get to Miami. (By the way, ESPN reported in past hour that it could be ‘uncomfortable’ if Blazers refuse to send him where he wants to go – here.) And Heat personnel nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:12 PM
From AM: Lillard unwavering, resolute in determination to get to Miami. (By the way, ESPN reported in past hour that it could be ‘uncomfortable’ if Blazers refuse to send him where he wants to go – here.) And Heat personnel nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:12 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Chris Haynes says Dame stopped short of asking for a trade from the Blazers in 2021 because he had just seen James Harden ask out after a Black coach got the head job in Houston, and “he didn’t want to do to Chauncey what was done to Stephen Silas.” podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 3:39 PM
Chris Haynes says Dame stopped short of asking for a trade from the Blazers in 2021 because he had just seen James Harden ask out after a Black coach got the head job in Houston, and “he didn’t want to do to Chauncey what was done to Stephen Silas.” podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 3:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I will say this: Dame will make the Heat a watchable product, so that’s a good thing. – 3:34 PM
I will say this: Dame will make the Heat a watchable product, so that’s a good thing. – 3:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers put Tyrese Maxey on the table for Damian Lillard would that be enough?
Latest #sixers rumors
libertyballers.com/2023/7/3/23782… – 3:18 PM
If the Sixers put Tyrese Maxey on the table for Damian Lillard would that be enough?
Latest #sixers rumors
libertyballers.com/2023/7/3/23782… – 3:18 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So if Portland doesn’t trade Dame to Miami, what other contender could pull off a deal? Um… pic.twitter.com/3Ebf0RADBH – 3:09 PM
So if Portland doesn’t trade Dame to Miami, what other contender could pull off a deal? Um… pic.twitter.com/3Ebf0RADBH – 3:09 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Clippers are looking to make a deal for James Harden or Damian Lillard. Which one will it be? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has the latest. thesportingtribune.com/will-clippers-… – 2:40 PM
The Clippers are looking to make a deal for James Harden or Damian Lillard. Which one will it be? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has the latest. thesportingtribune.com/will-clippers-… – 2:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Can the Clippers land James Harden or Damian Lillard? My dispatch for @SportingTrib on the Clippers’ early free-agent moves and what the dynamic might look like with Harden or Dame bit.ly/3CZRb2i pic.twitter.com/8EbyEbr2Lf – 2:40 PM
Can the Clippers land James Harden or Damian Lillard? My dispatch for @SportingTrib on the Clippers’ early free-agent moves and what the dynamic might look like with Harden or Dame bit.ly/3CZRb2i pic.twitter.com/8EbyEbr2Lf – 2:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Heat Get: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic
Blazers Get: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, 2028 1st, 2029 swap, 2030 1st
Considering the significant price of recent superstars dealt, this return for Portland would go down as one of the worst trades in NBA history. – 2:21 PM
Heat Get: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic
Blazers Get: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, 2028 1st, 2029 swap, 2030 1st
Considering the significant price of recent superstars dealt, this return for Portland would go down as one of the worst trades in NBA history. – 2:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think of the available pieces that you see out there on the board, that could be offered for Dame Lillard, I think Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now, but they are not.”
-Windhorst – 2:18 PM
“I think of the available pieces that you see out there on the board, that could be offered for Dame Lillard, I think Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now, but they are not.”
-Windhorst – 2:18 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Dame will be 36 in the last year of his deal.”
Okay? Steph Curry is 35 right now. Marisa Tomei is 58. – 1:55 PM
“Dame will be 36 in the last year of his deal.”
Okay? Steph Curry is 35 right now. Marisa Tomei is 58. – 1:55 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA’s Player Empowerment Era looks like it will blow right through the “second apron” and the other devices in the new collective bargaining agreement designed to keep super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is just the latest. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 1:09 PM
The NBA’s Player Empowerment Era looks like it will blow right through the “second apron” and the other devices in the new collective bargaining agreement designed to keep super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is just the latest. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 1:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨New episode of Beyond The Arc out now🚨
-@jovanbuha on the Lakers and Suns, the future of Dame Lillard
-@matt_dollinger on the Pacers, Haliburton
-@Urbodo on Micic, Exum, Vezenkov
Subscribe to the Ringer TV podcast feed on Spotify for full video: open.spotify.com/episode/0GFMTC… – 1:04 PM
🚨New episode of Beyond The Arc out now🚨
-@jovanbuha on the Lakers and Suns, the future of Dame Lillard
-@matt_dollinger on the Pacers, Haliburton
-@Urbodo on Micic, Exum, Vezenkov
Subscribe to the Ringer TV podcast feed on Spotify for full video: open.spotify.com/episode/0GFMTC… – 1:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is out today
* To Dame or not to Dame
* The Jazz basically signed John Collins as a FA and the deal looks good
* Clarkson extension
* Do Jazz need a Point Guard
Free and available on all podcast apps and @YouTube pic.twitter.com/jImzVLSEQb – 1:00 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ is out today
* To Dame or not to Dame
* The Jazz basically signed John Collins as a FA and the deal looks good
* Clarkson extension
* Do Jazz need a Point Guard
Free and available on all podcast apps and @YouTube pic.twitter.com/jImzVLSEQb – 1:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Very good episode of @LockedOnBlazers today with your pass first point guard Mike Richman. Thinks Jazz have best package for Dame. Available for free on all podcast apps and @YouTube – 12:40 PM
Very good episode of @LockedOnBlazers today with your pass first point guard Mike Richman. Thinks Jazz have best package for Dame. Available for free on all podcast apps and @YouTube – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… – 12:19 PM
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… – 12:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really seems like the right things are being said in terms of Dame really pushing for Miami
My only explanation is Caleb had J Cole offer him a free feature to fully make this push – 12:18 PM
Really seems like the right things are being said in terms of Dame really pushing for Miami
My only explanation is Caleb had J Cole offer him a free feature to fully make this push – 12:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat. That hasn’t changed and that’s important. From @flasportsbuzz and me miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:16 PM
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat. That hasn’t changed and that’s important. From @flasportsbuzz and me miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:16 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The question isn’t “should the Spurs trade picks for a star?”
Eventually they’ll have to. They can’t make all those picks, a star trade is why you stockpile them in the first place.
The question is if they do that right now for Damian Lillard, or wait a bit. – 11:58 AM
The question isn’t “should the Spurs trade picks for a star?”
Eventually they’ll have to. They can’t make all those picks, a star trade is why you stockpile them in the first place.
The question is if they do that right now for Damian Lillard, or wait a bit. – 11:58 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
At noon on @BartAndHahn:
😡 — Thoughts on the Obi trade
🧐 — How DiVincenzo fits
⌚️ — What team should be ALL IN on getting Lillard
Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM
Stream it here: v7player.wostreaming.net/9456
ALL BALL.
#Knicks
#NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/nULrKeT5aB – 11:44 AM
At noon on @BartAndHahn:
😡 — Thoughts on the Obi trade
🧐 — How DiVincenzo fits
⌚️ — What team should be ALL IN on getting Lillard
Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM
Stream it here: v7player.wostreaming.net/9456
ALL BALL.
#Knicks
#NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/nULrKeT5aB – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… – 11:40 AM
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… – 11:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Trying to figure out if the Dame thread or Summer League recap thread will come first today pic.twitter.com/cwvdFnadzy – 11:30 AM
Trying to figure out if the Dame thread or Summer League recap thread will come first today pic.twitter.com/cwvdFnadzy – 11:30 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Even as Portland speaks of canvassing league to do what’s best for them, Lillard remains unwavering, resolute, adamant in determination to get to Miami, sources reiterated to me and @Anthony_Chiang. PLUS Richardson, Strus, Bryant, more notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:06 AM
NEW: Even as Portland speaks of canvassing league to do what’s best for them, Lillard remains unwavering, resolute, adamant in determination to get to Miami, sources reiterated to me and @Anthony_Chiang. PLUS Richardson, Strus, Bryant, more notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:06 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps discusses Dame trade scenarios, including a sleeper in the (mountain) West: youtu.be/dXYEWNIelOU – 11:04 AM
The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps discusses Dame trade scenarios, including a sleeper in the (mountain) West: youtu.be/dXYEWNIelOU – 11:04 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK is hard-capped after Donte DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism, caps frustrating 3-year stint in NY for 2020 lottery pick; Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire Tyler Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 10:56 AM
From earlier: NYK is hard-capped after Donte DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism, caps frustrating 3-year stint in NY for 2020 lottery pick; Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire Tyler Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 10:56 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA Superstar Trade Season and Free Agency
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Kyrie Irving
🏀 And much more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:47 AM
New podcast! NBA Superstar Trade Season and Free Agency
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Kyrie Irving
🏀 And much more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:47 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Where do things stand with potential Damian Lillard, James Harden trades?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/where… – 10:45 AM
Where do things stand with potential Damian Lillard, James Harden trades?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/where… – 10:45 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the landscape of the Damian Lillard and James Harden situations, plus how the offseason has gone for Phoenix, Denver and the Lakers. open.spotify.com/episode/74yaE9… – 10:42 AM
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the landscape of the Damian Lillard and James Harden situations, plus how the offseason has gone for Phoenix, Denver and the Lakers. open.spotify.com/episode/74yaE9… – 10:42 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Need a phone setting for “alert me if there’s a Dame trade but stay silent if Drake talks crap to Fred VanVleet.” – 10:28 AM
Need a phone setting for “alert me if there’s a Dame trade but stay silent if Drake talks crap to Fred VanVleet.” – 10:28 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland this weekend
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola why the fans should welcome Lillard’s exit from the Blazers pic.twitter.com/qmAAHiHv75 – 10:03 AM
Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland this weekend
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola why the fans should welcome Lillard’s exit from the Blazers pic.twitter.com/qmAAHiHv75 – 10:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat. He has made that clear. It’s just hard to envision another team trading away a bunch of assets to acquire him if he doesn’t want to be there. – 9:33 AM
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Heat. He has made that clear. It’s just hard to envision another team trading away a bunch of assets to acquire him if he doesn’t want to be there. – 9:33 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… If this is all there is, is it enough? Arguments can be made both ways. We break it down. – 9:23 AM
Heat depth chart already an intriguing mix, as Damian Lillard Watch continues. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/03/hea… If this is all there is, is it enough? Arguments can be made both ways. We break it down. – 9:23 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics have called the Blazers about the price tag for a Damian Lillard trade per @ChrisBHaynes. A closer look at what the team could realistically offer for the All-Star guard masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:14 AM
New: The #Celtics have called the Blazers about the price tag for a Damian Lillard trade per @ChrisBHaynes. A closer look at what the team could realistically offer for the All-Star guard masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:14 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Player Empowerment Era in the NBA looks like it will blow right through the “second apron” and the other devices in the new collective bargaining agreement designed to keep super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is just the latest. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 9:00 AM
The Player Empowerment Era in the NBA looks like it will blow right through the “second apron” and the other devices in the new collective bargaining agreement designed to keep super teams from forming. Damian Lillard is just the latest. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3rb1Kgj – 9:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat explores three-team deals to land Lillard, with Nets and at least one other team approached to facilitate. Stars typically get where they want to get, and it would be surprising if that’s not the outcome here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:59 AM
From PM: Heat explores three-team deals to land Lillard, with Nets and at least one other team approached to facilitate. Stars typically get where they want to get, and it would be surprising if that’s not the outcome here: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:59 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Sixers have let it be known Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in trade talks, per @WindhorstESPN:
“The other thing that the Sixers are wanting to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over the recent days.” pic.twitter.com/IyVf54fKfK – 8:35 AM
The Sixers have let it be known Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in trade talks, per @WindhorstESPN:
“The other thing that the Sixers are wanting to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over the recent days.” pic.twitter.com/IyVf54fKfK – 8:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So another day of scrolling for Damian Lillard updates, but at least there’s a hint of basketball today
Heat Summer League game at 6 – 8:12 AM
So another day of scrolling for Damian Lillard updates, but at least there’s a hint of basketball today
Heat Summer League game at 6 – 8:12 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Free Agency Thoughts
🏀Damian Lillard’s Trade Request
🏀Latest News & Notes
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the busy weekend in the NBA now on The Starting Lineup!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/CMCjFBma2J – 7:02 AM
🏀Free Agency Thoughts
🏀Damian Lillard’s Trade Request
🏀Latest News & Notes
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the busy weekend in the NBA now on The Starting Lineup!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/CMCjFBma2J – 7:02 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Loaded episode of Beyond The Arc coming Monday morning on @FanDuelTV:
-@jovanbuha joins to discuss Damian Lillard, the Lakers and Suns
-@matt_dollinger on the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton’s upside
-@Urbodo on three International signings: Micic, Vezenkov, Exum pic.twitter.com/J8Ft0aSgYy – 2:24 AM
Loaded episode of Beyond The Arc coming Monday morning on @FanDuelTV:
-@jovanbuha joins to discuss Damian Lillard, the Lakers and Suns
-@matt_dollinger on the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton’s upside
-@Urbodo on three International signings: Micic, Vezenkov, Exum pic.twitter.com/J8Ft0aSgYy – 2:24 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not really getting involved in Twitter arguing over hypothetical Dame trades
…but…
on what planet is the Ben Simmons experience a better asset than Tyler Herro? – 11:05 PM
Not really getting involved in Twitter arguing over hypothetical Dame trades
…but…
on what planet is the Ben Simmons experience a better asset than Tyler Herro? – 11:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
Part One: Why does Portland have to trade Dame? What’s gonna happen to Embiid? (And other big NBA questions from this week?)
open.spotify.com/episode/5gFk3X… – 8:54 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
Part One: Why does Portland have to trade Dame? What’s gonna happen to Embiid? (And other big NBA questions from this week?)
open.spotify.com/episode/5gFk3X… – 8:54 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Something many don’t get is that Damian Lillard only wants out of Portland because the Blazers CANNOT build a contender around him.
So, of course, he wants to land with a contender.
Attempting to trade him to a non-contender would be unseemly.
Don’t make that guy an enemy. – 8:05 PM
Something many don’t get is that Damian Lillard only wants out of Portland because the Blazers CANNOT build a contender around him.
So, of course, he wants to land with a contender.
Attempting to trade him to a non-contender would be unseemly.
Don’t make that guy an enemy. – 8:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @RKalland is joining me here momentarily to break down NBA Free Agency, Days 2 and 3! Talking Lillard, ALL of the Rockets move; Austin Reaves, the Haliburton/Bane/Sabonis/etc. extensions; Strus to CLE; WAY MORE
youtube.com/live/8UEd3ATe0… pic.twitter.com/qn0AuJCpYL – 7:31 PM
Hello! @RKalland is joining me here momentarily to break down NBA Free Agency, Days 2 and 3! Talking Lillard, ALL of the Rockets move; Austin Reaves, the Haliburton/Bane/Sabonis/etc. extensions; Strus to CLE; WAY MORE
youtube.com/live/8UEd3ATe0… pic.twitter.com/qn0AuJCpYL – 7:31 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
A special Sunday episode with the July 4th holiday coming on Tuesday.
@coachthorpe and @jshector talk Dame and free agency.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/zqLkjusiCd – 7:20 PM
A special Sunday episode with the July 4th holiday coming on Tuesday.
@coachthorpe and @jshector talk Dame and free agency.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/zqLkjusiCd – 7:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players who attempted 10+ threes per game in a season:
1980-2015 — 0
2016 — 1
2017 — 1
2018 — 1
2019 — 2
2020 — 2
2021 — 3
2022 — 1
2023 — 4 (Curry, Klay, Dame, Melo)
How many players in 2024? pic.twitter.com/5ZalCXEhRn – 6:25 PM
Players who attempted 10+ threes per game in a season:
1980-2015 — 0
2016 — 1
2017 — 1
2018 — 1
2019 — 2
2020 — 2
2021 — 3
2022 — 1
2023 — 4 (Curry, Klay, Dame, Melo)
How many players in 2024? pic.twitter.com/5ZalCXEhRn – 6:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Damian Lillard wants to be in South Beach. The Warriors should hope his next home isn’t Salt Lake nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 6:14 PM
Damian Lillard wants to be in South Beach. The Warriors should hope his next home isn’t Salt Lake nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 6:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damian Lillard asked the fans what they thought of him and they didn’t hold back 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VZHruc8s5E – 6:07 PM
Damian Lillard asked the fans what they thought of him and they didn’t hold back 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VZHruc8s5E – 6:07 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jusuf Nurkic was dropping hints that Dame isn’t the only Blazers star that could be on the move 🧐 pic.twitter.com/eyEglDqZdE – 5:21 PM
Jusuf Nurkic was dropping hints that Dame isn’t the only Blazers star that could be on the move 🧐 pic.twitter.com/eyEglDqZdE – 5:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers, and some of their fans, want more back in a trade for Damian Lillard than they were willing to part with in a trade for a star to pair with Lillard.
Wild times. – 4:50 PM
The Blazers, and some of their fans, want more back in a trade for Damian Lillard than they were willing to part with in a trade for a star to pair with Lillard.
Wild times. – 4:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Blazers made their long-term choices in the best interest of the franchise and now Dame has made his. It’s time, perhaps a little past time, to end this amicably. Send him to Miami — and buy courtside seats for the Finals down there next June. sports.yahoo.com/damian-lillard… – 4:47 PM
The Blazers made their long-term choices in the best interest of the franchise and now Dame has made his. It’s time, perhaps a little past time, to end this amicably. Send him to Miami — and buy courtside seats for the Finals down there next June. sports.yahoo.com/damian-lillard… – 4:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Waiting game shows toll on Herro, Lillard; Heat’s Robinson, Bouyea embrace new deals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/02/wai… Lots of moving parts for Heat amid little of consequence actually moving. – 4:29 PM
Waiting game shows toll on Herro, Lillard; Heat’s Robinson, Bouyea embrace new deals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/02/wai… Lots of moving parts for Heat amid little of consequence actually moving. – 4:29 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Joe Cronin, GG de @TrailBlazers:
“Hemos sido claros que queremos que permanezca Dame, pero él nos notificó hoy que quiere irse y jugar en otro lugar”.
Traducción: la culpa de que él se vaya no es nuestra; fue enteramente su decisión. pic.twitter.com/0XW8MOeXaN – 4:09 PM
Dice Joe Cronin, GG de @TrailBlazers:
“Hemos sido claros que queremos que permanezca Dame, pero él nos notificó hoy que quiere irse y jugar en otro lugar”.
Traducción: la culpa de que él se vaya no es nuestra; fue enteramente su decisión. pic.twitter.com/0XW8MOeXaN – 4:09 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame chimes on talks of Blazers fans turning on him since requesting a trade from Portland 👀 pic.twitter.com/bf4XCOFZKN – 4:07 PM
Dame chimes on talks of Blazers fans turning on him since requesting a trade from Portland 👀 pic.twitter.com/bf4XCOFZKN – 4:07 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame chimes on talks of Blazers fans turning on him since requesting a trade from Portland 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sbo8NhBOgY – 4:06 PM
Dame chimes on talks of Blazers fans turning on him since requesting a trade from Portland 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sbo8NhBOgY – 4:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If your twitter is glitchy, here’s a round up of Dame, Maxey rumors.
libertyballers.com/2023/7/1/23781… – 1:32 PM
If your twitter is glitchy, here’s a round up of Dame, Maxey rumors.
libertyballers.com/2023/7/1/23781… – 1:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A 9-player 3-teamer that gets Dame to Philly and Harden to LAC….
Port gets Maxey, Mann, Zubac + Tobias expiring + dumps Nurk.
Phi gets Dame/Batum/Powell
LAC: Harden, Nurk
Port also gets: 2024/26/28 1st swaps w/ Philly, 2029 unprotected Philly 1st, 2028 unprotected LAC 1st. pic.twitter.com/HeRpSW3DoF – 1:03 PM
A 9-player 3-teamer that gets Dame to Philly and Harden to LAC….
Port gets Maxey, Mann, Zubac + Tobias expiring + dumps Nurk.
Phi gets Dame/Batum/Powell
LAC: Harden, Nurk
Port also gets: 2024/26/28 1st swaps w/ Philly, 2029 unprotected Philly 1st, 2028 unprotected LAC 1st. pic.twitter.com/HeRpSW3DoF – 1:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Philly would love to use Tyrese Maxey to get in on Damian Lillard, but Maxey obviously doesn’t fit on a team with Scoot, Sharpe and Simons.
So I jumped on the trade machine and Frankenstein’d up this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/yvkQYrVat6 – 12:54 PM
I think Philly would love to use Tyrese Maxey to get in on Damian Lillard, but Maxey obviously doesn’t fit on a team with Scoot, Sharpe and Simons.
So I jumped on the trade machine and Frankenstein’d up this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/yvkQYrVat6 – 12:54 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination. – 12:21 PM
Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination. – 12:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Clippers can only send one first round pick, Terence Mann/Bones Hyland and expirings. That’s not better than Miami’s offer.
Philly can put Maxey on the table but it was reported Lillard doesn’t want to go there.
Woj left out Brooklyn in his latest report. – 12:21 PM
Clippers can only send one first round pick, Terence Mann/Bones Hyland and expirings. That’s not better than Miami’s offer.
Philly can put Maxey on the table but it was reported Lillard doesn’t want to go there.
Woj left out Brooklyn in his latest report. – 12:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why the 76ers don’t plan to offer rising star Tyrese Maxey a contract extension this offseason
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 9:25 PM
Why the 76ers don’t plan to offer rising star Tyrese Maxey a contract extension this offseason
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 9:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers current roster
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer – 9:23 PM
Sixers current roster
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden Springer – 9:23 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Daryl Morey en estos momentos.
Se va Harden.
Podríamos traer a Damian Lillard.
Estamos dispuestos a canjear a Tyrese Maxey.
Si no armamos un equipo contendiente, se nos va Joel Embiid.
Insiste Brian que @Sixers no siente presión…… pic.twitter.com/BT30y4WWlA – 6:11 PM
Daryl Morey en estos momentos.
Se va Harden.
Podríamos traer a Damian Lillard.
Estamos dispuestos a canjear a Tyrese Maxey.
Si no armamos un equipo contendiente, se nos va Joel Embiid.
Insiste Brian que @Sixers no siente presión…… pic.twitter.com/BT30y4WWlA – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
More deets on the 76ers reported plan to delay a Maxey extension
libertyballers.com/2023/6/30/2378… – 5:09 PM
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
More deets on the 76ers reported plan to delay a Maxey extension
libertyballers.com/2023/6/30/2378… – 5:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How the 76ers are risking a Kawhi Leonard-like situation by reportedly not extending Tyrese Maxey
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-t… – 5:07 PM
How the 76ers are risking a Kawhi Leonard-like situation by reportedly not extending Tyrese Maxey
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-t… – 5:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Why would the Trail Blazers take Maxey as a centerpiece when they have Scoot and Simons? – 5:05 PM
Why would the Trail Blazers take Maxey as a centerpiece when they have Scoot and Simons? – 5:05 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“Wanna know why(Sixers won’t resign Maxey)? Because they might trade him.” – Brian Windhorst – 4:56 PM
“Wanna know why(Sixers won’t resign Maxey)? Because they might trade him.” – Brian Windhorst – 4:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
– Windhorst (full sentence there)
pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:49 PM
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
– Windhorst (full sentence there)
pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Stressful weeks ahead for Heat – 4:48 PM
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Stressful weeks ahead for Heat – 4:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:46 PM
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/zYl2raHQme – 4:44 PM
Windhorst on NBA Today
-“Right now Daryl Morey has made it clear the price is high [on Harden].”
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him.” pic.twitter.com/zYl2raHQme – 4:44 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Full story here on the Sixers planning not to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 4:34 PM
Full story here on the Sixers planning not to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 4:34 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Damian Lillard’s style of play is going to age really well. It already is. But so is Tyrese Maxey’s. You’re not THAT close to a title. – 3:56 PM
Damian Lillard’s style of play is going to age really well. It already is. But so is Tyrese Maxey’s. You’re not THAT close to a title. – 3:56 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. – 3:34 PM
The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. – 3:34 PM
More on this storyline
As our Sam Amick reported over the weekend, league sources indicate the Blazers are entertaining offers from around the league to seek the best possible deal for them, though there remains a strong belief a deal to Miami remains the most likely outcome. Damian Lillard’s openness with his preference is expected to keep other teams at bay without assurance that Lillard would be happy to join them. -via The Athletic / July 3, 2023
As I first reported on Saturday, the day of his request, his sole focus right now remains on a move to the Miami Heat, according to multiple league sources involved in the discussions. -via The Athletic / July 3, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers’ desire to explore alternate destinations (beyond Miami) in trade talks involving Damian Lillard hasn’t softened Lillard’s position. The seven-time All Star guard remains unwavering that he wants to play only for the Heat, a source with direct knowledge reiterated to the Miami Herald on Sunday night. -via Miami Herald / July 3, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Sixers have let it be known Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in trade talks, per @WindhorstESPN “The other thing that the Sixers are wanting to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over the recent days.” -via Twitter @esidery / July 3, 2023
Ky Carlin: Tyrese Maxey says goodbye to Georges Niang #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / July 2, 2023