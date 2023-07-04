Blazers not interested in Tyler Herro

ClutchPoints: “Portland doesn’t have interest in bringing in Tyler Herro. [Trail Blazers are] already built around young guards… Their focus is elsewhere on getting maximum value for [Damian Lillard].” — @wojespn (via @SportsCenter )
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers want to move Herro to a third team if they trade Lillard to the Heat sportando.basketball/en/blazers-wan… – 9:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Per Woj, the Blazers do NOT have interest in Tyler Herro
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Tyler Herro cuando se entera que @TrailBlazers no tiene el más mínimo interés en adquirirle…. pic.twitter.com/cioIWcmfvG – 8:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What’s the point for the Heat if there’s no Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/04/ask… Plus: The status of the Herro relationship; the loss of Oladipo. – 8:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Better for #Nets to be patient than chase Damian Lillard-Tyler Herro trade nypost.com/2023/07/03/net… via @nypostsports – 9:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
“Damian Lillard (with or without Nurkic) for Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and two first-round picks would be the worst trade ever.”
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Heat Get: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: NYK is hard-capped after Donte DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism, caps frustrating 3-year stint in NY for 2020 lottery pick; Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire Tyler Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 10:56 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not really getting involved in Twitter arguing over hypothetical Dame trades
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Waiting game shows toll on Herro, Lillard; Heat’s Robinson, Bouyea embrace new deals. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/02/wai… Lots of moving parts for Heat amid little of consequence actually moving. – 4:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Apropos of nothing, here are the top-ranked Heat/Blazers players in our Trade Value list:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tyler Herro makes sense for the Nets IF they can acquire him at a discounted rate.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is hard-capped after DiVincenzo signing; Obi Toppin trade leaves NYK open to valid criticism but it can be hard to accurately judge moves in early July (see: Jalen Brunson deal); Nets among teams contacted as 3rd team to acquire T. Herro in Dame trade: sny.tv/articles/day-2… – 11:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat depth chart:
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
In this unlikely scenario, the Heat would theoretically send the Blazers these youngsters + up to 3 Heat firsts… And, as part of it, Portland could prearrange a re-trade of Herro for more firsts (or, though more difficult, execute it as a 4-team trade).
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez, plus 3 open minimums. Also, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson on 2-ways (1 more allowed) – 2:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As I reported last week (and the solid Chris Haynes noted just now), Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of a Lillard deal. Heat offer expected to be built around Herro. And Haynes said, as we’ve noted, that Blazers might want Heat to take Jurkic. – 1:51 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I can’t come up with a Dame/Miami trade that makes sense for Portland unless they’re doing a solid for Dame.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A few teams I could see Tyler Herro getting re-routed to in a Damian Lillard trade:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d love to see Brooklyn get in on a Miami-Portland Dame trade and swipe Tyler Herro. – 1:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While Herro/Robinson (and picks) would satisfy cap rules, there is a package that would work with no Lowry or Robinson and just Herro and these other assets, if Portland insists: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miami really about to get one of the best guards of this generation for Tyler Herro and two firsts – 12:38 PM
Evan Sidery: The Trail Blazers are “not impressed” with the Heat’s trade offer for Damian Lillard, which could lead to a deal elsewhere now, per @wojespn: – While Damian Lillard prefers Miami, Portland needs “maximum value” in any trade. – Miami needs at minimum a third team to take on Tyler Herro’s contract. Blazers have no interest in Herro. – Portland will now take their time to find better offers elsewhere to receive the best package for Lillard. -via Twitter @esidery / July 4, 2023
For any trade with Miami, Portland would have the goal of moving Herro to a third team, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It seems the challenge for the Blazers with Herro is as much about Portland’s surplus of young combo guards, featuring lottery picks Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, plus the high-scoring Anfernee Simons, as it is about Herro’s long-term money. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 4, 2023
Barry Jackson: As @IanBegley noted&we;’ve corroborated, Nets were contacted regarding Herro (& have interest) as part of a 3-team Heat/Blazers/Nets permutation to get Lillard to Miami. As @BobbyMarks42 noted, that would work with Simmons, 5 1sts to Blazers. But Portland obviously could seek more -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 2, 2023