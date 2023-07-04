Hawks, Hornets, Knicks among teams interested in Grant Williams

Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New York and Washington are all still in the mix, according to league sources, with Grant Williams eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 6. The Celtics have 24 hours to match once the sheet is signed.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mavs interested in Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams sportando.basketball/en/mavs-intere… – 12:26 PM
Waiting for the PJ Washington-Grant Williams to make sense, reports so far suggest Charlotte are negotiating with both. That seems almost impossible unless there is another move made or Williams is willing to sign for the full MLE. Even then that’s a very crowded front court – 6:29 PM
2023 NBA free agency: Grant Williams, P.J. Washington among best players still available
2023 NBA free agency: Grant Williams, P.J. Washington among best players still available
The latest on PJ Washington and Grant Williams from @MikeAScotto
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… pic.twitter.com/QKJ5K19wVX – 9:58 AM
Reporting on Damian Lillard trade talks, free agency updates on Jeff Green, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, PJ Washington, Grant Williams, Malik Beasley, Dennis Smith Jr, Jock Landale, Terence Davis, Torrey Craig, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:49 AM
2019 Draft Class RFAs that remain unsigned:
CHA: PJ Washington
POR: Matisse Thybulle
BOS: Grant Williams – 5:06 AM
2019 Draft Class RFAs that remain unsigned:
More on this storyline
Boston has been seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to league sources, though it’s rare for a sign-and-trade for a role player to yield that significant of a return. Once Williams’ situation is resolved, the Celtics will have a clearer picture of how they can build for the future around Brown’s extension. -via The Athletic / July 4, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Hornets are strongly considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, sources told @hoopshype . Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks. Charlotte is also in discussions with its restricted free agent PJ Washington on a possible deal. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 1, 2023
