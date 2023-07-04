James Harden very unhappy with Sixers

Dave Early: Amick says Morey & Harden are “not attached at the hip anymore, James is very unhappy…” because of the “radio silence” Harden got from Sixers on his FA. Says Harden’s camp “read the room” and understood there was no “quid pro quo” coming from last summer’s paycut, so opted in
NBA insiders not authorized to talk publicly about trade discussions continue to link the Clippers with inquiries about the availability of Portland’s Damian Lillard and Philadelphia’s James Harden, All-Star point guards seeking new teams via trade. -via Los Angeles Times / July 4, 2023
Brian Windhorst: One, the Sixers are not afraid to let it be known that they don’t think necessarily it’s over with James Harden, that maybe everybody was just a little bit in their feelings. And a little bit fired up about the state of the negotiations on Thursday, and Harden very angrily picked up his option, that it may not be over that. -via Apple Podcasts / July 3, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: James Harden’s player option for 2023-24 is $35.6M. He was probably angling to make $40M next season had he opted out. He will still get there if traded thanks to his 15% trade bonus worth $5.3M. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 30, 2023