Jaylen Brown, Celtics talking extension

Jaylen Brown is eligible for a supermax extension worth $270 million over five years with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but no deal has been reached so far this offseason. “The side are talking,” said Brian Windhorst on Sports Center. “This is obviously a very important, fragile deal. I know that there’s interest in both sides to get something done. I would expect it to head in that direction. “The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown gets extended on this deal for a year. For any deal at all. He cannot be traded for a year. For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Where did the rumor that Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart had beef even come from? – 8:01 AM
Where did the rumor that Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart had beef even come from? – 8:01 AM
More on this storyline
“I think it will get done, but he’s eligible for up to 35 percent of the salary cap, but he doesn’t have to get that. The Celtics can negotiate on that. They can negotiate on the player option. They can negotiate on several things… There’s aspect within the deal you have to negotiate.” -via RealGM / July 4, 2023
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart: “Jayson and Jaylen are my brothers for life. “(When) My mom passed away, JB was actually one of the people on that plane that came to Dallas to the funeral. I just want to shut all rumors now that me and JB had beef. I have no beef with anybody with the #Celtics.” -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / July 2, 2023
gary washburn: Talked with Marcus Smart today in Stoughton: 1) He was told week before the trade he was safe 2) Found out through his agent, not team. 3) Said he’ll always love Boston & #Celtics organization 4) Adamant that he & Jaylen Brown have no issues. Talked with JB shortly after trade -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / July 2, 2023