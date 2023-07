Kyrie Irving: 'I am that guy because of the support worldwide'

The Mavs guard recently came across a random tweet asking who has the highest-selling signature shoe apart from the holy trifecta of MJ, Kobe, and LeBron. Irving could not resist, and he just had to throw in his name out there: “My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE,” Kyrie wrote in his tweet Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points