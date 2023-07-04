Kyrie Irving: 'I am that guy because of the support worldwide'

The Mavs guard recently came across a random tweet asking who has the highest-selling signature shoe apart from the holy trifecta of MJ, Kobe, and LeBron. Irving could not resist, and he just had to throw in his name out there: “My signature line made the previous brand I was with over 2.6 Billion in Revenue the past 7 years. I can safely say, I am one of them ones out here in the competitive shoe market, dominating. And not to be arrogant, Go Ask around, the kids that grew up wearing/buying my shoes know, respectfully I am that guy because of the Support WORLDWIDE,” Kyrie wrote in his tweet.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
We are now at 5 alley oop attempts, four have ended in turnovers which led directly to transition opportunities, the other in FTs for Kai Jones. – 9:02 PM
We are now at 5 alley oop attempts, four have ended in turnovers which led directly to transition opportunities, the other in FTs for Kai Jones. – 9:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets starting 5⃣ for NBA Summer League
PG: Nick Smith Jr
SG: James Bouknight
SF: Bryce McGowens
PF: Brandon Miller
C: Kai Jones – 8:03 PM
Hornets starting 5⃣ for NBA Summer League
PG: Nick Smith Jr
SG: James Bouknight
SF: Bryce McGowens
PF: Brandon Miller
C: Kai Jones – 8:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA: Unpacking Dame/Blazers situation, trade options. Plus the Lakers offseason and if the Mavs should feel good about the Kyrie deal. Links: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 6:46 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA: Unpacking Dame/Blazers situation, trade options. Plus the Lakers offseason and if the Mavs should feel good about the Kyrie deal. Links: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 6:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA Superstar Trade Season and Free Agency
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Kyrie Irving
🏀 And much more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:47 AM
New podcast! NBA Superstar Trade Season and Free Agency
alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT is out NOW. Covering:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Kyrie Irving
🏀 And much more!
LISTEN HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:47 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
#ThisLeague Uncut podcast with my guy @TheSteinLine on what we know about three stars:
🏀Dame
🏀 Harden
🏀 Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:44 AM
#ThisLeague Uncut podcast with my guy @TheSteinLine on what we know about three stars:
🏀Dame
🏀 Harden
🏀 Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:44 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas was +5 with Kyrie and Luka on the floor together with a 122 offensive rating and a 60% EFG. – 1:18 PM
Dallas was +5 with Kyrie and Luka on the floor together with a 122 offensive rating and a 60% EFG. – 1:18 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Day 1/early Day 2 free agency musings in Rockets, Lakers (big thumbs up), Cavs (also a thumbs up!), confusing Raps future, Siakam, Kyrie returning to Mavs, MUCH more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JERl2P
Apple: apple.co/3NYcUhn – 8:27 PM
Day 1/early Day 2 free agency musings in Rockets, Lakers (big thumbs up), Cavs (also a thumbs up!), confusing Raps future, Siakam, Kyrie returning to Mavs, MUCH more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JERl2P
Apple: apple.co/3NYcUhn – 8:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: It was the only option for the Dallas Mavericks, weary as they are.
It was the best option for Kyrie Irving, who got what he wanted despite the belief he had very little leverage.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:20 AM
New for @YahooSports: It was the only option for the Dallas Mavericks, weary as they are.
It was the best option for Kyrie Irving, who got what he wanted despite the belief he had very little leverage.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-free-agenc… – 10:20 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Still can’t believe the Kyrie deal.
Who was Dallas bidding against? And the player option?
Baffling. Just baffling. – 10:04 AM
Still can’t believe the Kyrie deal.
Who was Dallas bidding against? And the player option?
Baffling. Just baffling. – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Kyrie Irving posted up to watch Nationwide Souljas take on Jordan Bell and CHPT562 pic.twitter.com/Nt4ArqAJtn -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 2, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Big Shoutout to My Agent Shetellia Riley Irving and My business manager Drederick Irving, who did a great job throughout the whole entire process. Thank you A11EVEN MANAGEMENT FIRM Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / June 30, 2023