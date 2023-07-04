Magic release Bol Bol, becomes unrestricted free agent

Jason Beede: Breaking News: The #Magic have waived big man Bol Bol, league sources told the @orlandosentinel.
Source: Twitter @therealBeede
Source: Twitter @therealBeede
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Orlando Magic despide a Bol Bol. Biotipo y conjunto de destrezas similares a las de Vic Wembanyamá.
¿Dónde anticipas que terminará Bol Bol?
pic.twitter.com/rkQZ4SatoL – 5:11 PM
Orlando Magic despide a Bol Bol. Biotipo y conjunto de destrezas similares a las de Vic Wembanyamá.
¿Dónde anticipas que terminará Bol Bol?
pic.twitter.com/rkQZ4SatoL – 5:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Before y’all even start … tell me who you’re taking minutes from in order to give Bol Bol playing time? #Pistons
Livers? Nope
Thompson? No.
Wiseman/Bagley? Nah. – 5:07 PM
Before y’all even start … tell me who you’re taking minutes from in order to give Bol Bol playing time? #Pistons
Livers? Nope
Thompson? No.
Wiseman/Bagley? Nah. – 5:07 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
After pushing back guarantee date, Magic waive Bol Bol orlandosentinel.com/2023/07/04/aft… – 5:00 PM
After pushing back guarantee date, Magic waive Bol Bol orlandosentinel.com/2023/07/04/aft… – 5:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Orlando Magic have waived Bol Bol, making the center a free agent. – 4:50 PM
The Orlando Magic have waived Bol Bol, making the center a free agent. – 4:50 PM
Jason Beede @therealBeede
Breaking News: The #Magic have waived big man Bol Bol, league sources told the @orlandosentinel. – 4:43 PM
Breaking News: The #Magic have waived big man Bol Bol, league sources told the @orlandosentinel. – 4:43 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Had heard the Magic were looking at dealing Bol Bol dating back to the NBA Draft. Two teams mentioned were Phoenix and Dallas, but the Suns have flushed out their veteran minimum centers. Wonder if Bol could be in the Mavericks’ plans if Dallas can find a deal for JaVale McGee. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / July 4, 2023
Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic waive F/C Bol Bol #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LUcl8volDq -via Twitter @Magic_PR / July 4, 2023
Jamie Seh: According to league sources, @OrlandoMagic’s decision on Bol Bol’s contract has been moved to a future date. Magic will either guarantee final year of Bol’s contract or waive him. Sources confirmed Orlando Sentinel report that Magic guaranteed Fultz & Harris’ contracts. -via Twitter / June 30, 2023