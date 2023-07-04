Magic release Bol Bol, becomes unrestricted free agent

Jason Beede: Breaking News: The #Magic have waived big man Bol Bol, league sources told the @orlandosentinel.
Source: Twitter @therealBeede

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Orlando Magic despide a Bol Bol. Biotipo y conjunto de destrezas similares a las de Vic Wembanyamá.
¿Dónde anticipas que terminará Bol Bol?
pic.twitter.com/rkQZ4SatoL5:11 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Before y’all even start … tell me who you’re taking minutes from in order to give Bol Bol playing time? #Pistons
Livers? Nope
Thompson? No.
Wiseman/Bagley? Nah. – 5:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“What brought you back to Twitter?”
“Bol Bol got waived.” – 5:04 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
After pushing back guarantee date, Magic waive Bol Bol orlandosentinel.com/2023/07/04/aft…5:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @OrlandoMagic have waived Bol Bol.
nba.com/magic/news/orl…4:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Bol Bol has been waived by the Orlando Magic, team announces. – 4:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Orlando Magic have waived Bol Bol, making the center a free agent. – 4:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Orlando Magic waived Bol Bol, team says. – 4:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced that they have waived Bol Bol. – 4:50 PM
Jason Beede @therealBeede
Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic waive F/C Bol Bol #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LUcl8volDq -via Twitter @Magic_PR / July 4, 2023
Jamie Seh: According to league sources, @OrlandoMagic’s decision on Bol Bol’s contract has been moved to a future date. Magic will either guarantee final year of Bol’s contract or waive him. Sources confirmed Orlando Sentinel report that Magic guaranteed Fultz & Harris’ contracts. -via Twitter / June 30, 2023

