Anthony Edwards' deal includes no player option

More than any statistical progression, Edwards’ magnetic personality and yearning for the moment have convinced the Timberwolves that he is ready for the responsibility that arrives with this kind of money. The deal is for the full five years with no player option, league sources told The Athletic.
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree to five-year, $260M contract extension sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 2:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“He wants to be legendary.”
Anthony Edwards has always preferred the road less traveled. Now with a $260 million contract, he is tasked with helping to lead the Timberwolves where they’ve never gone before. theathletic.com/4663359/2023/0… – 2:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on All-Star G Anthony Edwards landing a five-year, $260M designated rookie max extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
On 2020 draft night, Anthony Edwards asked if one of the Twin Cities was named St. Paul and was it was called “Mall of America?”
He has now become the franchise cornerstone in a place he barely knew 3 years ago. Story on Ant’s extension: startribune.com/timberwolves-a… – 12:46 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards have agreed on a 5-year designated rookie max extension that could reach $260M, per @wojespn.
Edwards posted career-highs of 24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 36.9% 3FG last season 📈 pic.twitter.com/GZPxUAPTcQ – 12:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After a standout season with Minnesota, Anthony Edwards got paid 💰
The Timberwolves’ 21-year-old superstar agreed on a five-year new deal:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:42 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
At @TheAthletic with @JonKrawczynski: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves reach five-year maximum contract extension that could reach $260M: theathletic.com/4663327/2023/0… – 12:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per our research, Anthony Edwards was No. 9 among the most underpaid players in the NBA last season.
hoopshype.com/lists/most-und… – 12:35 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Anthony Edwards last 2 seasons:
2021-22: 1,533 points, 105 steals
2022-23: 1,946 points, 125 steals
Edwards is the only player with 1,500 points and 100 steals in each of the last 2 seasons. – 12:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves finalizing 5-year max contract extension.
Quick story with @ShamsCharania. Much more to come
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4663327/2023/0… – 12:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When you’re seeing Anthony Edwards’ max contract be 5 years, $260M, that is only if he makes All-NBA this season.
If he doesn’t make All-NBA, it will be 5 years, $217M — a *big* factor in the future sustainability of this roster.
Here are what the numbers look like if 5-$260M pic.twitter.com/JVV2M4IIDt – 12:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards last season:
24.6 PPG
5.8 RPG
4.4 APG
1.6 SPG
All-Star
The first player to average those numbers or better since Kawhi in 2021. pic.twitter.com/PMeh7TP3ir – 12:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards have agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN – 12:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards and WME Sports’ Bill Duffy are finalizing a five-year maximum contract extension that can reach $260 million, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. – 12:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/d0UTdqFgD9 – 12:26 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Team USA World Cup projected rotation:
POINT: Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson
WING: Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves
WING: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart
FORWARD: Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Cam Johnson
BIG: Jaren Jackson Jr., Bobby Portis, Walker Kessler
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/team-usa… – 3:48 PM
